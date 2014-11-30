Preview: Broncos at Chiefs

The Denver Broncos attempt to continue their recent dominance in the all-time series when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a key AFC West battle on Sunday night. Denver, which holds a one-game lead over Kansas City and San Diego in the division, has won five straight meetings with the Chiefs - including a 24-17 victory at home in Week 2. The Broncos were cruising atop the West at 6-1 before losing two of three on the road, dropping them into a first-place tie with the Chiefs.

However, Denver rebounded with a 39-36 home triumph over Miami last Sunday, scoring 22 consecutive points in the fourth quarter as Peyton Manning sandwiched two of his four touchdown passes around a scoring run by C.J. Anderson to erase a 28-17 deficit. The late rally helped give the Broncos sole possession of the division lead as Kansas City earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first victim of the Oakland Raiders three days earlier. The Chiefs overcame an early 14-0 deficit and grabbed a 20-17 lead with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before allowing Derek Carr’s 9-yard TD pass to James Jones with 1:42 to play.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Chiefs +1. O/U: 49.5.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (8-3): Julius Thomas took a step toward returning to action as he participated in practice on Thursday. The tight end missed last week’s victory over Miami with a sprained ankle suffered in the previous game against St. Louis. Thomas entered Week 13 tied with Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch for the league lead with 12 touchdowns. Manning registered his NFL-record 35th career game with at least four TD passes last week while also becoming the third player in league history with a scoring toss in 50 consecutive contests.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (7-4): As if playing for a share of the division lead isn’t enough, Kansas City figures to rally around the situation involving safety Eric Berry, whose season came to an end due to a mass found on the right side of his chest last week. Berry, who was placed on the non-football injury list Monday, is expected to visit a lymphoma specialist for a final diagnosis. “I believe that I am in God’s hands and I have great peace in that,” Berry said in a statement. “I know my coaches and teammates will hold things down here the rest of the season and until I am back running out of the tunnel at Arrowhead. ... I will be back!” Dwayne Bowe needs 48 receiving yards to join Tony Gonzalez (10,940) and Otis Taylor (7,306) as the only Chiefs to eclipse the 7,000 mark.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas City has not defeated the Broncos since recording a 7-3 triumph at Denver in the 2012 season finale.

2. Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas is one TD shy of joining Terrell Davis as the only players in team history with three consecutive 10-touchdown seasons.

3. Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles has scored 11 touchdowns (eight rushing, three receiving) in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 31, Broncos 27