Broncos tied for AFC’s best record after win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Denver Broncos are Peyton Manning’s team, or at least they used to be. For the Broncos to win over the last three seasons, they relied on Manning and his ability to distribute the football in the passing game.

But coming out of a 29-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos showed they are not locked into relying on their future Hall of Fame quarterback. The key in the Broncos’ ninth victory of the season was their running game: 214 yards on 45 carries, including 168 yards from second-year running back C.J. Anderson.

Manning completed just half of his 34 passes for only 179 yards; that’s a paltry figure for a quarterback that averaged 318 yards in 43 previous games with Denver. No, this Broncos team is working to establish other weapons for Manning and the offense.

“It’s something we kind of started isolating on a couple weeks ago and our players have responded,” said head coach John Fox. “Coming in here tonight, we knew it was going to be tough weather conditions. We were able to lean on the run game. The blocking element was there as well as our running backs; they ran the ball very hard and effectively.”

The victory lifted the Broncos (9-3) into a tie with New England for the best record in the AFC with four weeks to play in the regular season. A second straight loss dropped the Chiefs (7-5) to third place in the AFC West behind Denver and the San Diego Chargers. It was Kansas City’s sixth straight loss to Denver.

“There’s really not a phase that I can point to that was a positive in this game for us,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “There were too many things to hit with the special teams error, the interception, the turnovers, interceptions. We could never get it back on track completely.”

Anderson was the offensive star for the Broncos, running for 168 yards and catching a 15-yard touchdown pass. In the last two games, he’s run the ball 59 times for 335 yards.

“Our running back situation has been unique all year and when we’ve leaned on guys, they’ve come through,” Fox said. “C.J. has been no different. He’s got the ability to make people miss. He’s done a good job on his assignments and he’s run the ball hard and he’s made people miss.”

Down 17-0 in the second quarter, the Chiefs tried to make a comeback as quarterback Alex Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes. Running back Jamaal Charles was kept under wraps by the Denver defense, running for just 35 yards. The Chiefs turned the ball over three times in the second half and Smith was sacked six times.

“We couldn’t sustain anything, we couldn’t stay on the field and we couldn’t keep our defense off the field,” said Smith, who threw a pair of touchdown passes and one interception and was under heavy pressure from the Denver pass rush all night. “That’s two weeks in a row for us and now it’s gut-check time. There’s meaningful time left in the season, but that depends on what we do with it.”

Kansas City did nothing with the ball in its first two possessions, going three plays and then a punt each time.

In contrast, Denver put together an eight-play, 74-yard scoring drive between those possessions, with Manning connecting with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for a 23-yard touchdown pass. When the Chiefs punted for the third time after three plays, Denver went on a 10-play, 48-yard drive that finished with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Anderson.

At the end of the first quarter, Denver led 14-0, had a 140-yard edge in offensive yards (130 to minus-10) and Manning was 5-for-5 on third-down passes, generating five first downs and two touchdowns.

It wasn’t until halfway through the second quarter that the Chiefs were able to create any type of energy. The defense stopped Denver on a third-and-goal play at the 4-yard line, forcing a 22-yard field goal by new Broncos kicker Connor Barth and Denver held a 17-0 Denver lead.

Keeping the Broncos out of the end zone seemed to fire up the Kansas City offense as they went 69 yards on seven plays with Smith connecting with tight end Anthony Fasano for a 20-yard touchdown.

At the end of the second quarter, Barth made a 24-yard field goal, setting Denver’s lead at 20-7 for halftime.

NOTES: Kansas City players wore T-shirts bearing the name and number of their stricken teammate, S Eric Berry, in Sunday night’s game. The front of the shirts read “Be Bold, Be Brave, Be Berry”. Last week, Berry was found to have a tumor in the right side of his chest that was preliminarily diagnosed as lymphoma. ... The Chiefs also wore all red uniforms for only the third time in franchise history. They were 2-0 in the first games going all red. ... Broncos CB Aqib Talib was not active because of a hamstring injury, making it seven straight seasons with Tampa Bay, New England and Denver where he did not play in all 16 regular-season games.