Broncos stun Chiefs with late TD on fumble return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Peyton Manning gets credit for his NFL-record 42nd career fourth-quarter comeback. Linebacker Brandon Marshall took the game ball - literally and figuratively.

“I’ve been in crazy games, but never one quite like that,” Manning said. “Coaches pointed out, this is one you could build off of. This is one you always remember.”

Manning and Marshall helped the Denver Broncos score touchdowns nine seconds apart to shock the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

The Broncos have won 13 consecutive AFC West road games, an NFL record, and Manning improved to 7-0 with the Broncos against Kansas City.

“This one is pretty unique,” said Manning, who was thinking about overtime and looking at plays on the bench when he heard the sideline erupt with the call of “ball” when Jamaal Charles fumbled.

Marshall forced the ball out, cornerback Bradley Roby scooped it up and ran for a 21-yard game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds left.

“I was just trying to make a play and wasn’t careful with the ball,” Charles said. “I tried to put the team on my back and I ended up losing the game. It’s all on me tonight.”

Manning led an 80-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 24 on a 19-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders with 36 seconds left in regulation. On the Chiefs’ next play from scrimmage, Charles lost his second fumble of the game.

“One word,” Sanders said. “Resilience.”

The Broncos had five takeaways, including two red-zone interceptions. Manning, who faced questions following a no-TD effort in Week 1, said he felt at times like he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas were playing catch at recess.

Backup running back Knile Davis sprinted eight yards off left tackle untouched with 2:27 left as the Chiefs went in front 24-17.

Manning completed 26-of-45 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to Sanders. Thomas caught eight passes for 116 yards.

Charles had 21 carries for 125 yards.

The Chiefs were 0-for-7 on third down and botched two possessions inside the Broncos’ 20, including a first-and-goal at the 2 on their opening drive. Kansas City gave the ball up on a third-down swing pass caught and fumbled by Charles.

Kansas City’s defense gave up 2.8 yards per carry (61 rushing yards)and held the Broncos to less than 300 yards (299).

“We could have all done better,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We win as a team and we lose as a team.”

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said there was no definitive moment when he decided to let Manning take the reins of the offense. After spinning their tires for the first quarter, the Broncos began to put together consistent first downs when Manning went to shotgun snaps with three wide receivers.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been so mad in my life,” Kubiak said. “I said a lot of things I wouldn’t want people to hear.”

The first half was marred by penalties and dominated by pass rushers until the Chiefs started the scoring with 9:11 left in the second quarter on a 34-yard Charles touchdown run. Six plays later, rookie first-round cornerback Marcus Peters’ pick-6 put the Chiefs ahead 14-0. Manning shook his head when asked about the back-foot throw that led to a 55-yard interception return, Manning’s second interception returned for a touchdown in two games.

Denver fought back with Manning’s first touchdown pass of the season with 2:31 to go in the second, a 16-yard slant to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, trimming the Chiefs’ lead to 14-7. The Chiefs gave the ball right back.

Cornerback Aqib Talib dove in front of wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on a telegraphed quick throw from Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, an interception that set up Manning at the Chiefs’ 15. The Broncos tied the game at 14 on a Manning toss to tight end Virgil Green in the back of the end zone on second down play-action from inside the 1.

NOTES: Broncos QB Peyton Manning, second on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list behind Brett Favre (71,838), joined the 70,000-yard club in the fourth quarter and has 70,122 yards. ... Chiefs FS Eric Berry, 26 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since 2013. He missed all of last season undergoing treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma. ... Chiefs OT Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 who lost his starting job at left tackle, did not start but was active one week after being one of the team’s seven inactives at Houston. ... Broncos OLB Von Miller’s first quarter sack was the 50th of his career (58 games). Only late defensive ends Reggie White and Derrick Thomas accomplished the feat in fewer games.