Colts 27, Broncos 24

INDIANAPOLIS - Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts spoiled the Denver Broncos’ perfect season and quarterback Peyton Manning’s potential record-setting day with a 27-24 victory in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Adam Vinatieri’s 55-yard field goal with 6:13 remaining gave Indianapolis a 27-24 lead. The Colts drove 33 yard in seven plays, setting up the go-ahead score.

Reserve cornerback Darius Butler intercepted a Manning pass 13 seconds later, and Denver (7-1) never got the ball back.

Luck, who replaced Manning under center in Indianapolis after he was released by the team following the 2011 season, completed 21 of 36 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis is 4-5, breaking a three-game losing streak, and alone in first place in the AFC South.

Manning finished 21 of 36 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two costly interceptions. Manning needed 284 passing yards to pass Brett Favre’s NFL career record and needed one victory for his 187th, which also would break the NFL record set by Favre.

The Broncos tied the game at 24 with 8:54 to play on Manning’s 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Owen Daniels, capping a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Manning completed a 27-yard pass to Daniels and a 17-yarder to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during the drive. A pass interference penalty against Colts’ cornerback Greg Toler in the end zone set up the 1-yard TD pass to Daniels.

Indianapolis took a 24-17 lead with 14:05 remaining in the fourth quarter on Luck’s 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Ahmad Bradshaw. Luck’s 38-yard completion to wide receiver Griff Whalen gave the Colts’ a first down at the Denver 13-yard line. The drive covered 80 yards in 12 plays.

Denver pulled even at 17 with 4:57 left in the third quarter on Brandon McManus’s 29-yard field goal.

Manning’s 37-yard pass to tight end Daniels gave the Broncos a first down at the Colts’ 18-yard line.

The Broncos got right back into the game on Manning’s 64-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a third-and-14 play with 11:27 remaining in the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 17-14.

Backup free safety Omar Bolden returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown on the first half’s final play, injecting life into a Denver team that sputtered offensively throughout the first 30 minutes.

Bolden’s return down the right sideline sliced the Colts’ lead to 17-7.

Indianapolis took a 7-0, first quarter lead on Frank Gore’s 7-yard run with 6:48 on the clock, capping a seven-play 80-yard drive that included a 28-yard pass from Luck to T.Y. Hilton, moving the ball to the Denver 35. It was the first offensive touchdown allowed in the first quarter by the Denver defense this season.

Indianapolis increased its lead to 10-0 with 12:13 remaining in the second quarter on Vinatieri’s 43-yard field goal, capping a 63-yard drive that included a face mask penalty against Denver that place the ball at the Broncos’ 34.

Colts safety Mike Adams’ interception of Manning at the Indianapolis 37 set up a touchdown that extended the Colts’ lead to 17-0. Luck completed a 30-yard pass to Hilton and a 19-yard pass to Gore, setting up a 3-yard TD pass to backup tight end Jack Doyle.

NOTES: Colts’ SS Mike Adams suffered a right ankle injury with 10:55 remaining in the second quarter while intercepting a Manning pass and did not return ... Denver LB Brandon Marshall left the game briefly in the first half, was evaluated for a concussion and returned to the game ... Colts DT Henry Anderson suffered a third-quarter knee sprain and did not return ... Bolden’s 83-yard punt touchdown is the seventh-longest in franchise history. Darrien Gordon’s 94-yard return on Sept. 14, 1997 against St. Louis is the longest ... Denver LB Demarcus Ware left the game in the third quarter with a back injury. He recorded a first-half sack and has 133.5 for his career, moving into 10th place on the NFL’s career list.