Preview: Broncos at Jaguars

After enjoying his best statistical performance of his young career last week, Trevor Siemian is uncertain if he'll be under center on Sunday as the Denver Broncos visit the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars. Siemian threw for a personal-best 368 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 loss to Kansas City, but sustained a foot injury on the first possession of overtime that has prevented him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rookie Paxton Lynch could be in line for his second career start should Siemian be unable to shed his walking boot for the Broncos, who have dropped two of three to fall two games behind the surging Oakland Raiders in the AFC West. Jacksonville has lost six in a row overall to once again make itself comfortable in the basement of the AFC South and hasn't won at EverBank Field since routing Indianapolis on Dec. 13. "We would love to win at home," quarterback Blake Bortles said. "It has been painful. It has been rough not winning at home. I know the fans aren't happy about it and neither are we." The 24-year-old Bortles has thrown for 11 touchdowns in his last five games, but was limited to just 126 yards passing in a 28-21 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -3.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (7-4): After picking up Super Bowl MVP honors in February, Von Miller could add another prestigious title should he continue on his impressive path: NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Miller recorded a career high-tying three of his league-best 12.5 sacks versus the Chiefs and is inching closer to his personal best of 18.5 (2012). Rookie running back Devontae Booker has proven to be a workhorse over the last two weeks, recording 24 carries in each contest while totaling 155 yards. He'll look to exploit a Jaguars' defense that is being gouged for 116 yards on the ground.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (2-9): Defensive tackle Malik Jackson made no bones about looking forward to his Rocky Mountain reunion. "This is the game," said Jackson, who signed with Jacksonville in March after spending four seasons in Denver. "When I first signed here, I realized we were playing Denver this year and I just looked forward to it, the old team, to show those guys who I am on another team." Jackson recorded two sacks last week versus the Bills and his 4.5 on the season are just 1.5 shy of the career he he set in 2013.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jacksonville's T.J. Yeldon (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday while fellow RB Chris Ivory (hamstring) missed his second straight session.

2. Denver WR Emmanuel Sanders recorded 162 receiving yards last week, nearly eclipsing the total of his previous three games (169).

3. The Jaguars have an NFL-worst minus-15 in turnover differential this season.

PREDICTION: Broncos 21, Jaguars 17