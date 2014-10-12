Preview: Broncos at Jets

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos don’t have fond memories reminiscing about the last time they visited MetLife Stadium. After getting humbled on that field in a Super Bowl XLVIII loss to Seattle in February, Manning and the Broncos likely will have a much easier time of it on Sunday when they visit the reeling New York Jets. The future Hall of Fame quarterback resides five touchdowns shy of matching Brett Favre’s NFL-record 508 and faces a New York team that ranks dead last against the pass.

Manning threw for a career-high 479 yards and four scores in Denver’s 41-20 victory over Arizona last week and faces a Jets team that has yielded 12 passing touchdowns already this season. New York saw more of the same last week and dropped its fourth straight game as San Diego’s Philip Rivers threw for three scores en route to a 31-0 drubbing. Geno Smith will look to rebound after being benched following his 4-of-12, 27-yard performance, but the second-year quarterback is expected to have Eric Decker on the field after the former Bronco wideout missed last week’s tilt with a hamstring injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -10 O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (3-1): Demaryius Thomas put his ailing foot issues behind him in a big way, setting a franchise record with 226 receiving yards while scoring twice against the Cardinals en route to being named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. Tight end Julius Thomas had two touchdown receptions but also was nailed with a fine of $8,268 by the NFL for his illegal chop block that injured Arizona defensive end Calais Campbell, who is expected to be sidelined up to three weeks with an MCL sprain. Ronnie Hillman will receive his first career start and is expected to be the lead horse of a committee in the backfield with second-year Montee Ball sidelined with a groin injury.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-4): New York coach Rex Ryan can see himself out of a job if his spiraling team doesn’t turn around its fortunes. “You’re right, if that’s the case and we don’t get this thing on the right track, I don’t think for a minute I’ll be here,” Ryan said on ESPN New York 98.7 FM’s “The Michael Kay Show.” “I know I won‘t, but I believe this team will right itself and we’ll find a way.” Smith would be wise to limit the turnovers (eight in five games) and try to utilize the rushing attack for the Jets, who continue a brutal stretch when they face New England on Thursday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Denver WR Emmanuel Sanders has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in each of his last three games.

2. New York LB David Harris (shoulder) participated in positional drills on Thursday and will likely be a game-time decision versus the Broncos.

3. Manning sits just 203 yards short of Jake Plummer (11,631) for fourth place among all-time Denver quarterbacks and 335 shy of Brian Griese (11,763) for third.

PREDICTION: Broncos 38, Jets 17