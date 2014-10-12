EditorsNote: subs 13th graph with additional information

Broncos leave New Jersey with win this time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Denver Broncos general manager John Elway whistled as he walked through the bowels of MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, stopping only to smile on the frequent occasions someone asked him to pose for a picture.

Suffice to say Elway and the Broncos enjoyed Sunday’s trip to New Jersey far more than their previous one -- even if coach John Fox and his players were reluctant to acknowledge it.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recovered from a slow start to throw three touchdown passes and inch closer to Brett Favre’s career record as Denver survived a scare to beat the New York Jets 31-17.

The Broncos (4-1) were playing at MetLife Stadium for the first time since Feb. 2 when they were routed 43-8 by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVII.

“I don’t remember the last one,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said, unable to suppress a grin. “It’s a short-term memory for me. I don’t even remember playing the last one. I don’t even think about that.”

Nor did Fox.

“This game’s not about when, where -- it’s who,” Fox said. “So that was a different year, a different team. Had nothing in common, other than some grass that was a different color (in the) stadium that day.”

Manning, who had 34 completions in the Super Bowl but threw for just 280 yards and two interceptions, conjured up memories of February during a four-series sequence in the first half in which the Broncos had two first downs and Manning was sacked twice while uncorking several throws that bounced in front of the intended receivers.

He was also flagged for illegal motion after a snap hit him in the hip deep in Broncos territory. The Super Bowl, of course, began with a snap sailing past Manning and into the end zone for a safety.

But Manning found his rhythm midway through the second quarter when he directed two scoring drives that turned a 7-3 deficit into a 17-7 halftime lead via touchdown passes to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (10 catches for 124 yards) and tight end Julius Thomas.

Manning picked up where he left off on the Broncos’ first possession of the third quarter when he marched Denver 87 yards in 10 plays and capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Julius Thomas.

The Broncos passed just 16 times and rushed 12 times on the three touchdown drives as Denver adjusted to the defense devised by Jets coach Rex Ryan, who put eight men in the secondary and dared the Broncos to win via the run.

Denver entered Sunday with just 318 rushing yards, the second-lowest total in the league. But Ronnie Hillman (100 yards on 24 carries) and rookie Juwan Thompson (38 yards on eight rushes) combined for 138 yards. Overall, the Broncos rushed 33 times and Manning (22-of-33 for 237 yards) dropped back 35 times.

“It’s tough to throw the ball when they’ve got eight guys in coverage every single play disrupting some of your receivers outside,” Manning said. “It was good to get the run game going today.”

Manning’s slow start and the Broncos’ emphasis on the run ended any chance he had of breaking Favre’s record on Sunday. Manning has 506 career touchdown passes, two shy of Favre.

The milestone touchdown pass will almost certainly come in Denver, where the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday and the San Diego Chargers four days later on Oct. 23.

Manning, already the NFL career leader in passing yards, pass attempts and completions, said he’s not focused on adding the touchdown record to his resume.

“I don’t know if any of them are big for me, especially in the middle of a season -- we’re trying to win football games,” Manning said. “Two games in five days coming up -- that’s plenty to think about.”

The Jets (1-5) dropped their fifth in a row, their longest losing streak since 2007. New York heads to New England on Thursday night.

“I think you know how I feel about a 1-5 start,” Ryan said. “It’s not even close to where we thought we’d be. All the wishing and everything else isn’t going to change anything. We have to find ways to win and we have to do it in a hurry.”

The Jets pulled within 24-17 on quarterback Geno Smith’s 2-yard touchdown pass to former Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker with 7:56 left.

New York had two chances to drive for the tying score but failed to get a first down either time. Smith was picked off with 23 seconds left by Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who returned the interception 22 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Smith was 23-of-43 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including a 2-yarder in the first to rookie tight end Jace Amaro. It was the first career touchdown catch for Amaro, who finished with 10 catches for 68 yards.

NOTES: Oft-injured Jets CB Dee Milliner suffered a right Achilles injury during a Broncos field-goal attempt in the first quarter. Milliner, who went down without contact, had to be helped off the field and was almost immediately declared out by the Jets. ... Before Sunday, the Jets hadn’t hosted the Broncos since Nov. 30, 2008, when the Jets still played at the Meadowlands. The only AFC team the Jets have not played at 5-year-old MetLife Stadium is the Tennessee Titans. ... Broncos LB Danny Trevathan suffered a knee injury 2:59 into the game and was declared out later in the first quarter. ... Broncos LB Von Miller was evaluated for a possible concussion late in the first half but returned to start the third quarter.