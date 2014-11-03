EditorsNote: updates second-to-last graf before notes: Welker’s injury was to his back

Brady, Patriots blow out Broncos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After easily winning the latest Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchup, the New England Patriots hit their bye week on fire, with five straight victories.

They also know there is more work to be done.

“We gotta keep going. It’s like Coach (Bill Belichick) said after the game, seven wins don’t get you anything,” Brady said after outplaying Manning and leading the Patriots to a 43-21 blowout of the Denver Broncos, ending Denver’s four-game winning streak.

Brady threw four touchdown passes, and wide receiver Julian Edelman had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 84 yards for a TD to lead the way.

New England (7-2) scored 24 second-quarter points, built a 27-7 halftime lead and never looked back.

The Patriots got a leg up on the Broncos (6-2) in a possible battle for playoff postseason. New England lost at Denver in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Related Coverage Preview: Broncos at Patriots

“They’re going to have a great record at the end of the year, we know that, and hopefully we do, too,” Brady said.

Brady holds an 11-5 advantage in his battles with Manning, counting the postseason. A loud chant of “Brady’s better” rang out from the crowd in the fourth quarter.

Brady completed 33 of 53 passes for 333 yards Sunday, and he is 133 of 197 for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns during the winning streak. He was picked off by Denver in the second half, his first interception in 175 passes during the five straight wins.

Edelman, who dropped four passes in the previous two games, caught nine for 89 yards.

Manning was 34 of 57 for 438 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions -- the pick in the first half ending a streak of 132 passes without an interception. Much of his yardage was recorded with the game out of reach. His first TD pass, to tight end Julius Thomas, gave Manning at least one scoring pass in 47 consecutive games, tying him with Johnny Unitas for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Running back Shane Vereen, wide receiver Brandon LaFell and tight end Rob Gronkowski caught the other Brady touchdown passes. New England’s Stephen Gostkowski kicked three field goals through the wind on a day that started stormy but ended just cold and windy.

Brady, making his 200th regular-season start and earning his 155th win as a starter, moved past Denver great John Elway into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list. His 62nd 300-yard game ties him with Brett Favre for fourth place, and his 22nd four-TD game moved him past Dan Marino into fourth place on that list.

The TD catch by Gronkowski, a 1-yarder after he made a one-hand catch at the 1, was his 50th in 59 career games, tying him with Randy Moss for the second-fewest games needed to make 50 touchdown catches. He also tied the club record for receiving TDs by a tight end and finished the day with nine catches for 105 yards, his 15th 100-yard game.

“Incredible,” Brady said of the one-hand grab. “That was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”

Gronkowski said, “It was a pretty good catch. Tom put it where I could make a play, so it just happened.”

The Patriots have scored 201 points during their winning streak.

Thomas posted his 10th touchdown catch of the season, making him the first Broncos tight end with back-to-back seasons of double-digit TD receptions.

Denver wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had 10 catches for 151 yards, and fellow receiver Demaryius Thomas picked up 127 yards on seven catches, extending his franchise record with his fifth straight 100-yard game.

“They played really well,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said of the Patriots. “We have to get that laser focus back and continue to grind.”

Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

Former Patriots slot receiver Wes Welker had three catches before leaving the game with a back injury sustained in the third quarter. Denver linebacker Nate Irving had to be helped off the field with a knee injury in the fourth.

“They played better than we did,” Denver defensive tackle Terrance Knighton said.

NOTES: High winds kept the Patriots from covering the field with a tarp overnight and left the turf covered with snow. Precipitation cleared from the area, but wind gusts up to 45 mph led to a wind advisory that ended in the fourth quarter. ... Denver RB Montee Ball missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury. ... Patriots CB Alfonzo Dennard was a healthy inactive for the second straight week. ... Secretary of State John Kerry was a guest of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. ... The Broncos opened a three-game road swing that continues at Oakland next week and ends at St. Louis. ... The Patriots have their bye week before visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 16. ... The Patriots observed a pregame moment of silence for former Boston mayor Thomas Menino, who died Thursday.