Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

TE Julius Thomas is becoming Peyton Manning’s go-to receiver in the end zone. He caught the first of Manning’s three touchdown passes, a 4-yarder to finish off the Broncos’ opening possession. Thomas has four touchdown receptions in Denver’s first two games.

DE DeMarcus Ware has bolstered the Broncos pass rush and strengthened the defensive unit’s overall physical play. Ware has had two sacks in the first two games and nearly had another on Sunday. His apparent strip sack of Alex Smith in the late going was overturned on replay review after it was determined that Smith’s arm was moving forward for an incomplete pass.

WR Emmanuel Sanders has helped fill the void left by the absence of wide receiver Wes Welker, who is serving a four-game suspension. Sanders had 8 catches for 108 yards for the first 100-yard receiving game of his career. He got the Broncos offense going with a 48-yard catch on the first offensive play of the game.

DE Von Miller had his first sack of the season before leaving late in the game with a groin injury. LB Lerentee McCray also left the game early on with a knee injury. Coach John Fox said after the game both players would be further evaluated and their status would be updated on Monday.

RB Montee Ball is well on his way to establishing himself as the Broncos featured running back. He ran 12 times for 60 yards and added three catches for 29 yards.