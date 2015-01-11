Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

DE Quanterus Smith (knee) was placed on reserve/injured by the Broncos Saturday (Jan. 10). Smith played 15 games for the Broncos in 2014 and totaled 11 tackles (7 solo) and two passes defensed.

LB Shaquil Barrett was signed by the Broncos from their practice squad Saturday (Jan. 10). Barrett (6-2, 250 pounds) is a rookie from Colorado State University who was signed by the Broncos as a college free agent. He spent the entire regular season with Denver: 16 weeks on the club’s practice squad and one week on the team’s active roster (Week 7).