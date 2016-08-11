Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

WR Jordan Taylor's spectacular training camp was slightly derailed because of a groin strain, but he is expected to play against the Bears.

RB Devontae Booker was listed as a co-No. 2 running back with Ronnie Hillman on the depth chart. Booker has had a solid camp so far and has improved in pass protection and as a receiver out of the backfield.

RT Donald Stephenson was limited during two practices because of a calf injury, but is expected to play against the Bears on Thursday.

C James Ferentz practiced Tuesday despite knee swelling. He is expected to play Thursday.

CB Kayvon Webster will play extensively Thursday. Webster has been the No. 3 cornerback throughout camp with Aqib Talib coming back from a gunshot wound.