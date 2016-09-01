Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

OL Ty Sambrailo is out of an elbow brace, and he could resume some football-related activities next week. Sambrailo has not practiced since hyperextending his elbow in practice July 31.

TE Jeff Heuerman could play Thursday, which would mark his first game repetitions since the preseason opener. Heuerman returned to practice this week after being sidelined since Aug. 17 because of a hamstring injury.

QB Paxton Lynch will start and play the entire game Thursday. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak wants to get Lynch a look from start to finish, and with players with whom he has familiarity from taking second- and third-team snaps the past three weeks.

P Riley Dixon won the job after posting a slightly better net average than Britton Colquitt (41.2 to 39.7). His improvement as a holder for Brandon McManus and his rookie contract also helped tip the scales toward the seventh-round pick.

TE Garrett Graham was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of a shoulder injury. Graham was sidelined the past few weeks, but he had returned to practice on a limited basis Monday.

WR Demaryius Thomas is now the longest-tenured Bronco on the active roster in the wake of P Britton Colquitt’s release. Thomas was the first of two Broncos first-round picks in the 2010 draft; Tim Tebow was the other. Thomas is now the only player on the roster who joined the team before John Elway rejoined the organization in 2011.

OLB Dekoda Watson leads the Broncos with four sacks this preseason, twice as many as the next two on the list (Vontarrius Dora and Sadat Sulleyman). Watson has carved out a role on special teams and appears to be in good shape to make the roster, even though he is listed as a third-teamer at the deep outside linebacker position.

RB Ronnie Hillman could play extensively Thursday as the Broncos try to sort out their backup running back situation. C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker appear set, but Hillman, a five-year veteran, is in the thick of a competition with practice-squad RB Kapri Bibbs and third-year veteran Juwan Thompson, who can play running back and fullback.