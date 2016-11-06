Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

CB Taurean Nixon was signed from the practice squad on Saturday by the Denver Broncos. Nixon was a seventh-round pick for the Broncos out of Tulane in 2015 and spent the bulk of his time on the teams practice squad. He has yet to make his debut in a regular season NFL game.

TE John Phillips was released by the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Phillips, 29, caught five passes for 40 yards and one touchdown in five games. The veteran has five touchdown receptions in his seven-year career with Dallas, San Diego and Denver.