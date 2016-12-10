Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

QB Trevor Siemian (foot) practiced Thursday and Friday but remains questionable for Sunday. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said a decision regarding Siemian might be made on Saturday. "I think it's me watching him come out of practice today more than anything," Kubiak said after Friday's session. "See how he feels tomorrow, soreness, those types of things."

LS Casey Kreiter (calf) also will miss the game. Thomas Gafford will handle the snapping duties.

LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) was ruled out after not practicing all week.