8 months ago
Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch
Shock Tactics

Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Economy

Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Technology

Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 11, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 8 months ago

Denver Broncos - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QB Trevor Siemian (foot) practiced Thursday and Friday but remains questionable for Sunday. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said a decision regarding Siemian might be made on Saturday. "I think it's me watching him come out of practice today more than anything," Kubiak said after Friday's session. "See how he feels tomorrow, soreness, those types of things."

LS Casey Kreiter (calf) also will miss the game. Thomas Gafford will handle the snapping duties.

LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) was ruled out after not practicing all week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
