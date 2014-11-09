Preview: Broncos at Raiders

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos appeared to be on the fast track to a return appearance in the Super Bowl, but they will have to regroup after seeing their four-game winning streak halted in last week’s beat-down at New England. Fortunately for the Broncos, a favorable matchup awaits them Sunday at the winless Oakland Raiders, who have lost 14 consecutive games dating to Nov. 24. Denver has won five consecutive matchups against Oakland, with the margin of victory at least 13 points in each.

The Broncos stampeded the opposition during their dominating four-game run, winning by an average of 18.5 points before they were brought back to earth in a 43-21 drubbing by the Patriots. “Shoot, there’s half the season left,” Denver coach John Fox said. “I mean, we’re only halfway. There’s been a bunch of anointed teams already. That doesn’t mean anything. Truth be told, you’re two weeks away from disaster, and that’s the NFL.” The Raiders are all-too-familiar with disaster, scoring 14 points or fewer six times.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -11. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (6-2): Manning threw for a season-high 438 yards and two touchdowns versus New England, but he said he “stunk” after tossing his first two interceptions in four games and managing to put up only seven first-half points. “Losing a football game, the key is how you respond to it,” Manning said. “I’ve seen teams lose games and they don’t recover from it. I think we’re focused on trying to respond and play better.” Emmanuel Sanders had 10 receptions for a season-high 151 yards and fellow wideout Demaryius Thomas ripped off his fifth consecutive 100-yard game, but Denver’s running game was limited to only 43 yards on seven attempts. A bigger concern for the Broncos was their defense, which applied little pressure and allowed Tom Brady to throw for 333 yards and four TDs.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (0-8): Oakland’s struggles continued in last week’s 30-24 loss at reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle, although it showed some moxie in cutting a 21-point halftime lead to seven points. “This thing is starting to turn,” interim coach Tony Sparano said. “We’re playing better and better here as we go on. We’ve just got to get all phases to play better, so that we can get the feeling of what it’s like to be in their locker room right now.” Rookie Derek Carr has 11 touchdown passes versus eight interceptions but has failed to throw for 200 yards in five of eight games and isn’t getting any help from a running game that ranks dead last in the league at 66.1 yards per game. The Raiders have accumulated only eight sacks, an ominous number with Manning on deck.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Manning, who has won seven in a row Oakland, has thrown a TD pass in 47 straight games - tied with Johnny Unitas for the third-longest streak in history.

2. Raiders RB Darren McFadden has three 100-yard rushing games versus Denver.

3. Broncos LB Von Miller (9) and DE DeMarcus Ware (8) are the eighth set of teammates to register at least eight sacks through eight games.

PREDICTION: Broncos 37, Raiders 20