Broncos 41, Raiders 17: Peyton Manning overcome a wobbly start to throw for 340 yards and five touchdowns as visiting Denver posted its sixth straight double-digit victory over winless Oakland.

Manning (31-of-44) shook off a pair of early interceptions and threw scoring passes on five consecutive possessions, connecting on two apiece with tight end Julius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as the Broncos (7-2) bounced back from last week’s shellacking at New England. Running back C.J. Anderson had a combined 163 yards and a TD reception while Demaryius Thomas added 11 catches for 108 yards as Denver improved to 15-1 in its last 16 against AFC West foes.

Rookie Derek Carr finished 30-of-47 for 192 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders (0-9), who absorbed their 15th consecutive defeat dating to last season to move within four of the franchise record set in 1961-62. Brice Butler and Mychal Rivera had touchdown catches for Oakland, which turned two early picks into 10 points before punting seven times and committing three turnovers on its next 10 possessions.

The Raiders seized a 10-6 lead less than four minutes into the second quarter, turning Justin Tuck’s interception into a 5-yard scoring pass from Carr to Butler. The Broncos responded with a vengeance by ripping off 35 unanswered points, sparked by Anderson’s dazzling 51-yard TD reception on which he broke three tackles before cutting across the field and scampering to the end zone with 2:44 left in the half for a 13-10 lead.

Denver got back the ball and Manning hit a diving Sanders on a 32-yard strike for a 20-10 halftime advantage before connecting with Julius Thomas on scoring passes of 10 and 32 yards on the Broncos’ first two drives of the second half to push the lead to 34-10. T.J. Ward picked off Carr on the ensuing possession and Manning needed six plays to hit Sanders for a 15-yard touchdown with 61 seconds left in the quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manning’s ninth career game with at least five TD passes broke Drew Brees’ NFL record, and he also extended his streak with one scoring pass to 48 consecutive games, moving within six of Brees’ league record of 54. ... Oakland earned a spot on blooper reels on its first possession of the third quarter when Carr tossed a shovel pass to offensive lineman Khalif Barnes, who fumbled when hit to set up Manning’s first TD pass to Julius Thomas. ... Anderson’s touchdown reception was the longest for a Denver running back since Mike Anderson’s 66-yarder at Kansas City in December 2005, while Julius Thomas boosted his league-high TD total to 12.