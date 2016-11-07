Murray scores 3 TDs as Raiders romp past Broncos

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders last performed on the "Sunday Night Football" stage 10 years ago before facing the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Raiders made the most of their prime-time spotlight Sunday.

Latavius Murray produced 114 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 20 carries, and the Raiders powered their way to a 30-20 victory against the Broncos and into sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

The Raiders improved to 7-2, their fastest start through nine games since going 7-2 in 2001. They moved a game ahead of Denver (6-3) and remained a half-game ahead of second-place Kansas City (6-2).

"Real proud of our performance in prime time tonight," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "It was a physical, physical night. A very talented front seven for Denver. They're tough to run against. Our guys really attacked it well."

Oakland had 218 net rushing yards to just 33 for Denver. Murray led the charge, but rookie Jalen Richard rushed for 62 yards and DeAndre Washington, another rookie, ran for 35.

"We wanted to run the ball coming in," Murray said. "We knew they had given up a lot of rushing yards and so we knew we had to run the ball to be successful, and we were able to do that really well. Not just me, but the other guys, too, and it starts up front."

Coming into the game, Denver's defense ranked 24th against the run, but the Broncos gave up 100.6 more yards than their average.

"That's definitely not the mark of a great defense," Denver linebacker DeMarcus Ware said. "We can't just get run over."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 31 passes for 184 yards. Denver's Trevor Siemian completed 18 of 37 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

The Raiders led 20-10 at halftime, and after a scoreless third period, the Broncos got a Brandon McManus 44-yard field goal with 14:56 left. Oakland responded with Sebastian Janikowski's 35-yard field goal with 8:19 remaining, making it 23-13.

Oakland quickly got the ball back when linebacker Khalil Mack sacked Siemian for the second time, forced a fumble and recovered at the Denver 39 with 7:13 remaining.

"I stabbed inside because I knew he was going to bite on it, and then came outside and tried to get the ball out," said Mack, who had five sacks in Oakland's 15-12 victory against the Broncos at Denver last year.

One play later, Broncos safety T.J. Ward made an apparent diving interception, but after a video review, the pass was ruled incomplete.

The Raiders, aided by two penalties for pass interference and one for holding, drove 39 yards for Murray's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 6:09 remaining.

Two plays later, Denver running back Kapri Bibbs took caught a screen pass and weaved his way through Oakland's defense for a 69-yard touchdown with 5:18 left, cutting the lead to 30-20.

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson sealed the win with an interception with two minutes left.

"This is how you change the culture, by winning," Mack said.

The Raiders outgained Denver 241 yards to 145 in the first half and built a 10-point lead.

Oakland drove to the Broncos 6-yard line on their first two drives of the game but settled for Janikowski field goals of 24 and 29 yards.

Murray increased Oakland's lead to 13-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 14:07 left in the first half, capping a nine-play, 57-yard drive.

The Broncos went three-and-out on their first four drives of the game, but they marched 84 yards on seven plays for a touchdown on their fifth drive. Siemian hit Jordan Norwood on a 36-yard touchdown pass, cutting Oakland's lead to 13-7 with 8:22 remaining in the second quarter.

"It's tough being in a hole like that," Siemian said. "Four three-and-outs, that's not good for the whole football team."

Oakland answered with Murray's second 1-yard touchdown run, making it 20-7 with 1:39 left in the half. Murray set up the score with a 42-yard burst to Denver's 24.

McManus drilled a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

NOTES: Raiders DT Stacy McGee (ankle) was inactive, and Denico Autry started in his place. ... Raiders RCB Sean Smith (shoulder) was inactive, and DJ Hayden started in his place. ... Broncos starting DE Derek Wolfe left the game early in the third quarter with an right arm injury and did not return. ... Broncos LCB Aqib Talib (back) was inactive, and Bradley Roby replaced him in the starting lineup. ... Broncos ILB Brandon Marshall stood for the pregame national anthem for the first time this season. "I'm encouraged with the many productive discussions and progress that has taken place as the Denver Police department has decided to review its use of force policy," Marshall wrote on Instagram. ... Before the game, an airplane flew near the Coliseum pulling a sign that read: "VEGAS, IF YOU BUILD IT WE WON'T COME!!"