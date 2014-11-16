Preview: Broncos at Rams

The NFL hasn’t seen an offense as prolific as the Denver Broncos’ since the “Greatest Show On Turf” in St. Louis nearly 15 years ago. Led by Peyton Manning, Denver has scored 20 or more points in an NFL-record 30 straight games - besting the mark of 28 set by the Kurt Warner-led Rams from 1999-2000. St. Louis fans will see Manning first-hand for the first time since 2009 when the Broncos come calling Sunday.

Manning set another record last week by tossing five TD passes for an NFL–record ninth time, snapping a tie with Drew Brees, as the Broncos overcame a slow start to pound Oakland 41-17. While Manning’s reign as a starter has lasted 17 years, Austin Davis’ time has come to an end after eight starts when coach Jeff Fisher announced Wednesday that Shaun Hill would get the nod against Denver. The Davis tenure began impressively with consecutive 300-yard passing days against Dallas and Philadelphia earlier this season, but the 25-year-old had an interception and fumble returned for touchdowns as the Rams squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 31-14 loss to Arizona last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, LINE: Broncos -10 O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (7-2): Demaryius Thomas surpassed 100 yards receiving for a team-record sixth straight game last week and needs to reach the century mark in the next two games to match the all-time record held by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Julius Thomas had two touchdowns against the Raiders and needs six more to break the all-time record of 17 TD receptions for a tight end set by New England’s Rob Gronkowski in 2011. With all the attention the offense receives, it’s easy to forget that Denver ranks fifth in total defense (314.1) and first against the run (67 yards per game and 3.19 per carry).

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-6): After the great start, Davis averaged just 174 yards per game in the last five, and his total quarterback rating (QBR) of 19.9 is worst of the 33 qualifiers over that span. The 25-year-old has thrown four interceptions that have been returned for touchdowns this season - all in the fourth quarter - and two fumbles as well. “You all understand why we went with Davis because of the production we got earlier out of Austin” Fisher said. “The last few weeks were difficult for him. The defenses that he’s faced have been especially good. (The change in quarterback) is what’s best for this football team right now.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Broncos RB C.J. Anderson, who will see more time because of the foot injury suffered last week by Ronnie Hillman, had more yards from scrimmage Sunday (163) than he had in his career entering the game (154).

2. The Rams have converted just 30.4 percent of their third downs in their last five games - better than only the Titans over that time span.

3. Hill started the opener for the Rams but left in the first half with a thigh injury.

PREDICTION: Broncos 38, Rams 14