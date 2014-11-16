Rams rough up Broncos, 22-7

ST. LOUIS -- Denver coach John Fox put it best.

“You score seven points in this league, you’re not going to beat a whole lot of teams,” said Fox.

Stifling the Broncos’ high-powered offense as no opponent has all year, the St. Louis Rams led wire-to-wire Sunday in posting a 22-7 upset win at Edward Jones Dome.

The Rams (4-6) avoided the mistakes which had colored their season, making no turnovers and committing only three penalties. Their defense allowed 397 total yards, but just 28 on the ground, forcing Denver quarterback Peyton Manning to go it alone with a depleted roster.

Manning completed 34 of 54 attempts for 389 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders with 2:22 left in the first half. But Manning also tossed two fourth-quarter interceptions and was sacked twice by a St. Louis pass rush which gained steam as the Bronco offense became one-dimensional.

“We beat a great ball club,” defensive end Robert Quinn said. “It’s hard to get Ws in this league. Each one you get, you’ve got to appreciate them.”

There was much to appreciate from all aspects for the Rams, including efficient play from quarterback Shaun Hill. Tasked with replacing Austin Davis after the second-year pro coughed up a pick-six and a fumble for Arizona scores in the fourth quarter last week, Hill hit 20 of 29 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

The only thing Hill could have improved on was generating touchdowns inside the Denver 20. But placekicker Greg Zuerlein took care of that issue, drilling field goals of 37, 29, 22, 55 and 53 yards.

“Hey, they don’t have me here to miss field goals,” Zuerlein smiled. “I felt like I was hitting the ball decently in warmups ... it was nice to have a big day and help the team win.”

Zuerlein not only scored points, he helped the defense prevent them. He boomed six touchbacks, and between him and punter Johnny Hekker placing four of his six attempts inside the 20, the Broncos (7-3) played long fields all day.

Their best starting field position was their 25, and six of their 13 drives started inside the 20.

“Our cover guys were awesome, not just on kickoffs, but punts,” Zuerlein said. “I don’t know how many kicks I mishit, but having those guys get them down at the 10 and the 15, that was awesome.”

Hill’s touchdown pass came on the first play after St. Louis made the first of its three fourth down stops at its 37. Spotting wide receiver Kenny Britt speeding past backup cornerback Bradley Roby, Hill hit Britt in stride for a 63-yard score and a 10-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first quarter.

Britt finished with four catches for 128 yards, all in the first half. Rookie running back Tre Mason carved up the league’s top-rated run defense with a career-high 113 yards on 29 carries, becoming the first back to go over 100 yards on Denver.

Many injuries were added to insult for the Broncos. Already fielding a makeshift offensive line, Denver then lost running back Montee Ball (groin), tight end Julius Thomas (ankle) and Sanders (concussion) before the third quarter’s conclusion.

Now tied for first place in the AFC West with surging Kansas City, the Broncos don’t face a team with a losing record until the season finale Dec. 28 against Oakland. That includes trips to division rivals Kansas City and San Diego, as well as Cincinnati.

But Fox didn’t want to hear excuses.

“Those guys are paid the same as we are,” he said of the Rams. “Last I looked, they beat the Super Bowl champions in here, and they also beat the 49ers. That’s a good football team, and if you’re minus two in turnovers, it’s hard to win.”

NOTES: Denver started MLB Steven Johnson for Nate Irving, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a season-ending knee injury. ... St. Louis FS Lamarcus Joyner (groin) was among the team’s inactives for Sunday, freeing up more playing time for recent trade acquisition Mark Barron. ... Injuries shuffled the middle and right sides of the Broncos’ O-line. C Manny Ramirez moved to right guard and replaced Louis Vasquez, who filled in for Paul Cornick at right tackle. Veteran Will Montgomery took Ramirez’s place at center.