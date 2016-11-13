Preview: Broncos at Saints

Drew Brees faces a stiff test on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints attempt to continue their charge toward playoff contention when they host the defending Super Bowl-champion Denver Broncos. Brees leads the NFL with an average of 336.1 passing yards after throwing for 323 and three touchdowns in last week's 41-23 victory at San Francisco, but will be facing the league's top-ranked pass defense as New Orleans seeks its third consecutive victory and fifth in six games.

The Saints, who trail first-place Atlanta in the NFC South, will be hoping their rushing attack continues to shine as the club gained 248 yards - its highest total in a game during coach Sean Payton's 11-year tenure - in the win over the 49ers. The Saints have had a 100-yard rusher each of the last two weeks. That's not good news for Denver, which surrendered 218 yards on the ground in last Sunday's 30-20 loss to Oakland in the battle for first place in the AFC West. The Broncos dropped down to third in the division, behind the Raiders and Kansas City, as they held the ball for only 18 1/2 minutes en route to their second straight road defeat. Denver owns an 8-2 all-time record against New Orleans and extended its winning streak in the series to four games with a 34-13 home triumph in the most recent meeting on Oct. 28, 2012.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Saints -3. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (6-3): While Denver is yielding a league-low 183.3 passing yards per contest, its own aerial attack is not faring well, as Trevor Siemian is completing only 59.8 percent of his attempts and has thrown for just 10 touchdowns, tying him for 16th in the league, with five interceptions. He has performed well on the road, however, recording eight TDs while being picked off only once in four contests. Devontae Booker has rushed for a touchdown in two of his last three games and ranks third among NFL rookies with 320 yards on the ground.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-4): Brees continues to etch his name in the record book after recording his 55th career game with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns - the most in history - and became the first player to register 30 performances of 300 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. The 37-year-old is one scoring pass away from joining Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only quarterbacks to throw for 450 in their careers. Mark Ingram is coming off a 158-yard rushing effort that included a career-best 75-yard touchdown run, which also was the second-longest in franchise history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Broncos CB Kayvon Webster, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, has participated in practice and could be in the lineup against the Saints.

2. New Orleans WR Brandin Cooks has recorded 10 touchdown receptions in his last nine home games.

3. Denver has gone without a first down in 25 of its last 51 possessions.

PREDICTION: Saints 27, Broncos 23