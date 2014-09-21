Preview: Broncos at Seahawks

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos certainly won’t lack for motivation when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with a chance to avenge a humiliating beating in last season’s Super Bowl. It’s only the sixth time in league history that a Super Bowl rematch will occur in the following regular season and gives Denver an opportunity ease the pain of a 43-8 thrashing at the hands of Seattle. To do so, the Broncos must upend an opponent that is 16-1 in its last 17 at home.

The Seahawks’ defense was the toast of the NFL after shutting down Manning and a high-powered attack that eclipsed the league record for points scored in a season, but Seattle did not look so invincible in last week’s 30-21 setback at San Diego. Manning, who shattered NFL single-season marks for touchdown passes (55) and yards (5,477) in 2013, is off to another fast start with three touchdown passes in each of Denver’s first two wins. Wide receiver Wes Welker makes his season debut for the Broncos after his four-game suspension was cut in half by the league.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Seahawks -4.5. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (2-0): While the revenge factor - “This is what we’ve been waiting for,” wideout Andre Caldwell said - cannot be overstated, Denver must figure out a way to keep its collective foot on the throttle after nearly blowing big halftime leads in home wins over Indianapolis and Kansas City. “We’re still figuring out what our strengths are, what things we can improve on and what things we can eliminate,” Manning said after the Broncos scored a combined 10 second-half points in their first two games. Newcomer Emmanuel Sanders (team-high 14 catches) has thrived in the absence of Welker while tight end Julius Thomas already has hauled in four scoring passes, but running back Montee Ball has rushed for only 127 yards and is averaging 3.6 per carry. Denver’s retooled defense, featuring DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward, ranks 30th in passing yards allowed (300.5).

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (1-1): Although Seattle had no answer for tight end Antonio Gates in last week’s loss, it is a different team playing at rowdy CenturyLink Stadium, as evidenced by a dominating 36-16 victory over Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in the season opener. “They’re really loud, they’re really raucous and they always have great energy,” All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said of the league’s loudest venue. “It really gives us a chance to feed off their energy.” Although quarterback Russell Wilson, who played flawlessly in the Super Bowl victory, has four TDs and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes, the normally dominating defense gave him few chances by allowing San Diego to hold the ball for over 42 minutes. Wideout Percy Harvin has more yards rushing than receiving, but the key for Seattle is Marshawn Lynch, who rushed for only 36 yards on six carries last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Manning needs three scoring passes to join Brett Favre (508) as the only players with 500 for their career.

2. Welker had 73 catches and 10 touchdowns in 2013, one of five Broncos to score 10 times.

3. Seattle’s only home loss since Wilson took over as the starter for the 2012 season was a 17-10 setback to Arizona on Dec. 22.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 24, Broncos 23