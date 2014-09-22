Seahawks need OT, edge Broncos in Super rematch

SEATTLE - After Peyton Manning led the Denver Broncos on a touchdown drive in the final minute of regulation, Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch returned the favor.

Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks on an 80-yard drive on the first possession of overtime, finishing with a 6-yard touchdown run by Lynch to give the Seahawks a 26-20 win.

“It was a tremendous game,” Wilson said. “It was one for the ages, and that’s what you want.”

The game was much closer than the last time the two teams met in the Super Bowl, but the Seahawks showed they still have Denver’s number, despite a big fourth-quarter Broncos rally.

“We knew this would be a prize fight type of environment,” Broncos coach John Fox said. “They are a very, very good football team.”

After an interception with just over two minutes to go in regulation seemed to end the Broncos’ comeback hopes, Manning led Denver 80 yards in less than a minute and hit Jacob Tamme down the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left. Manning then found Demaryius Thomas deep in the end zone for the two-point conversion, sending the game to overtime tied at 20.

Denver receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who had a career high 149 yards on 11 catches, said after the Broncos scored to force overtime he thought they had the momentum and would come away with the victory.

“I think everyone on the sideline was thinking that,” Sanders said.

Instead, the Seahawks won the toss and got the ball to start overtime, and made sure Manning wouldn’t have another chance by moving down for the touchdown.

“That was a huge drive,” Seattle center Max Unger said. “That’s why we’re on the field. You want to be in situations like that. We’d like to make it easier on ourselves, and there were definitely opportunities to do that throughout the game, but when we needed to get it done we did it.”

Seattle had a 17-3 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Seahawk miscues gave the Broncos a chance at a comeback. Denver started the rally with a safety, and then an interception by Chris Harris Jr. led to a 3-yard shovel pass from Peyton Manning to Julius Thomas with 9:20 left, cutting Seattle’s lead to 17-12.

Denver got the ball again with six minutes to play and drove to Seattle’s 24 yard line before Kam Chancellor picked off Manning and returned it 52 yards, leading to Steven Hauschka’s 28-yard field goal with 59 seconds remaining that gave Seattle a 20-12 lead before Manning took the ball for the game-tying drive.

“We’re a battle-tested team,” Chancellor said. “We’ve been through it all.”

Wilson was 24 of 34 for 258 yards and rushed for another 40, including two big third-down scrambled on the overtime drive to move the chains. Lynch rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Manning finished with 303 yards on 31 of 49 passing.

The Seahawks scored a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes of the first half to go up 17-3.

The first came on a 39 yard pass from Wilson to Ricardo Lockette, who beat Aqib Talib down the right sideline to haul in the bomb with 3:05 left in the half. It was the second big play of the drive for Lockette, who earlier prevented a Talib interception with an offensive pass interference.

After a Broncos three-and-out, Seattle put together another drive, going 68 yards in just over two minutes, capped by Wilson’s five-yard touchdown pass to Lynch with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Broncos had a rough start, with Montee Ball fumbling on Denver’s first play. The turnover gave the Seahawks the ball at the Broncos’ 23. Seattle pushed the ball down to the 1-yard line, but only came away with a 20-yard field goal by Hauschka.

Denver tied the game at 3 on the next drive, coming away with a 24-yard Brandon McManus field goal after driving 75 yards in 15 plays.

That was the last time the Broncos would make it into the red zone until the fourth quarter, as Seattle’s defense shut down Denver’s run game and held Manning in check until the Broncos’ late rally.

Although the Broncos came up short against the Seahawks again, at least one player thinks they’ll have another shot at Seattle before the year is done.

“I’d love to play them again,” said Harris, who also anointed Wilson ‘better than (Andrew) Luck.’

“We’ll see them again, if they make it to the final game. I believe we’re the best team, and I feel like we’ll see them again.”

NOTES: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson made his first career reception in the first quarter, catching a 17-yard pass from wide receiver Jermaine Kearse that led to the Seahawks’ first field goal. ... Broncos TE Virgil Green left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. ... The crowd of 68,447 was a regular-season record at CenturyLink Field.