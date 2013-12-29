Denver Broncos - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - INSIDE SLANT

Never in 2013 did the Denver Broncos have their intended starting defense on the field. And thanks to pass rusher Von Miller’s season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament at Houston last Sunday, they Broncos never will line up that defense.

Miller was injured just moments after Champ Bailey returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 1 and just the fourth time all season. It was the latest blow to a defense that featured seven different starting lineups in the seven games since their Week 9 bye -- numbers that will almost certainly reach eight in eight after Sunday’s regular-season finale at Oakland.

“He’s not available so we’ll do what we always do here and that’s (insert) the ‘next man up’ and keep rolling,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “That’s what it is.”

But the depth of the Broncos’ defense has been tested this year in a way it has rarely experienced before. Six different starters have missed a combined 32 games to various injuries or suspensions, and the constant lineup shuffling necessitated by the injuries has prevented the unit from becoming as cohesive as it was in 2012, when it ranked No. 2 in the league in yardage allowed.

The six games played without Miller when he was suspended at the start of the regular season did have one benefit: it forced the defense to learn how to play without its star pass rusher. Denver was able to maintain a league-average pass rush without Miller by using linebackers Danny Trevathan and Wesley Woodyard and its defensive backs to blitz, something the Broncos revived in the second half at Houston after Miller’s injury.

“He’ll be back at some point next year and this year we just need to carry on with what we have,” Del Rio said. “The fact that we did go through it earlier in the year, we have a little bit of an understanding of what it’s going to take and not just one guy can fill his role because he does a lot of different things. It takes more than one guy and we understand that and we’ll work at it accordingly.”

The multiple replacements for Miller start in the lineup, with Nate Irving ascending to the starting strong-side spot and Robert Ayers likely to see more time as a defensive end in pass-rush situations, opposite Shaun Phillips. But the pass rush will also come from others, including safety Mike Adams, who blitzed multiple times Sunday, and cornerback Champ Bailey, who moved to the slot last week after returning from a foot injury.

Working at slot cornerback effectively places Bailey on a pitch count, but also gives him the chance to rush the passer.

“It gives me a chance to mix it up a little bit,” he said. “I haven’t done that a lot in my career; I might have two or three career sacks, stuff like that. So it’ll be good for me to mix it up and get dirty a little bit.”

Safety Mike Adams is equally as eager to attack the quarterback.

“I love to blitz, even though I missed one last week,” he said.

The Broncos will need more than just love of the opportunity. They’ll need effectiveness, otherwise their Super Bowl dreams could be lost without Miller in the lineup.

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting. Raiders lead series, 59-45-2. Denver has won four straight overall and eight of the last 10 games played in Oakland. The most notable meeting between the teams was the 1977 AFC Championship Game, when the Broncos used a 74-yard Craig Morton-to-Haven Moses touchdown pass and a controversial 1-yard touchdown run by Jon Keyworth to defeat the defending world champion Raiders 20-17 and earn their first Super Bowl berth.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (5)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Peyton Manning, Quarterback, 13

Matt Prater, Placekicker, 1

Demaryius Thomas, Wide Receiver, 2

Julius Thomas, Tight End, 1

Louis Vasquez, Guard, 1

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

DENVER BRONCOS (at OAK)

Clinched AFC West and first-round bye

Clinches home -- field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win or tie OR

2) NE loss or tie

Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker will not play Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Oakland Raiders because of a concussion.

Welker, 32, suffered the concussion -- his second of the season -- on Dec. 8 in a 51-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans and did not play last Thursday in the Broncos’ 27-20 loss to the San Diego Chargers.

He has not practiced for the past three weeks.

Coach John Fox explained Friday that Welker has not been cleared.

“Just because he is still in the protocol until he is officially cleared on that,” he said. “We didn’t want to monkey around on that. Again, player safety is the key -- we’ll rule him out for this game.”

The Broncos do not want to increase the risk of Welker sustaining a third concussion. They hope Welker will be healthy for the playoffs.

Welker has 73 receptions for 778 yards with 10 touchdowns this season.

Also, cornerback Champ Bailey, who recently returned from a foot injury, is expected to play Sunday.

“Champ’s available,” Fox said. “What kind of duty, we don’t talk about as far as game plan and what the playing nature and how we’re going to use people.”

--Broncos safety Rahim Moore told the Denver Post on Friday that he had a setback in recovering from a leg injury.

Moore was placed on injured reserve/designated to return in November. He was estimate to be back in time for the AFC Championship game, should the Broncos advance that far in the playoffs. However, he might not be ready by then.

Moore had surgery to alleviate lateral compartment syndrome Nov. 18 and is eligible to return Jan. 14. The AFC title game is Jan. 19. However, Moore is still unable to run, putting the expected date of his return in doubt.

--The NFL informed the Houston Texans this week that Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning’s 50th touchdown pass of the season thrown last Sunday should not have counted, according to Texans interim coach Wade Phillips.

However, the league is not reversing the call. Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker’s catch with 6:57 left in the game gave the Broncos a 30-13 lead. The play was called a touchdown and upheld after a review. Later in the game, Manning threw a record 51st TD.

Since the league is not reversing its decision, Manning holds the record for most touchdown passes in a single season with 51. He threw two of them against the Texans.

Phillips said he asked the league for clarification because he believes Decker was juggling the ball and the touchdown should not have been allowed.

“Poor Manning,” Phillips said. “He thought he broke the record.”

The previous record of 50 was set by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in 2007.

-- Cornerback Kayvon Webster was able to practice on a limited basis this week, but with a cast on his right hand and wrist to protect his fractured thumb, is finding some minor tasks to be problematic.

“I can’t get my arm through a regular t-shirt,” he said.

Webster underwent surgery to repair the thumb on Dec. 13, one day after injuring it during the Broncos’ 27-20 loss to the Chargers. He will have to wear a cast for the remainder of the season to protect the digit, which was fractured in two places and required “six screws and five pins” to stabilize, he said.

“It’s not really painful right now, it’s just different,” Webster said. “I’ve never had a cast before. I’ve never had surgery before for that matter. It’s just different going through that whole process.”

With Champ Bailey’s return to the lineup, Webster will not be needed for the same extensive role he had against the Chargers and for most of the previous month, when he usually worked as the third cornerback in the Broncos’ nickel package.

What work Webster does receive will depend on his adjustment to his new, albeit temporary, reality.

“He’s going to have to get used to playing in that cast,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “He’s going to be in that thing for the duration of this season. How he acclimates himself with that thing and being able to play with that will determine how much we can use (him).”

-- With the New England Patriots kicking off at the same time as the Broncos on Sunday, they have to approach the game with urgency, and cannot focus upon any potential opportunity to get some younger backups some work.

“All our focus is on Oakland and all that other stuff has time later to take care of itself,” said Broncos head coach John Fox.

Even after last year’s failure at home in the divisional playoffs, the Broncos still want to have home-field advantage, if only to avoid a second trip to Foxborough, Mass. in two months. Including the postseason, the Broncos have lost four consecutive games to the Patriots in Foxborough, and only November’s 34-31 overtime loss in which the Broncos blew a 24-0 halftime lead was close.

Peyton Manning’s overall record against the Patriots further reflects the desire to avoid another trip to New England. Including the postseason, he is 2-10 on the road against the Patriots, but is 5-4 at home. Further, the high tempo at which the Broncos prefer to play is accentuated by the thin air at their 5,280-foot high home.

“It it really doesn’t matter where you’re seeded, but it’s definitely important to have everybody come through Denver,” said safety Mike Adams. “We have that 12th man -- which is the altitude.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 461 -- Number of defensive lineup combinations the Broncos have used this year, the most in the league. Last year, they used 225 different combinations, the eighth-fewest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are a lot talented people, I think it comes down to performing consistently and I think he understands that better now. I think he’s worked at it well and been a good teammate and so I think he’s had a good solid year. I think his best football -- I’d like to say -- is in front of him. I believe that. I think he’s a guy that continues to be on the rise.” -- Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, on the progress of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in his first season with the Broncos.

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DENVER BRONCOS at OAKLAND RAIDERS

DENVER BRONCOS

--OUT: C Steve Vallos (concussion), WR Wes Welker (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (illness, flu).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (thumb).

--PROBABLE: WR Eric Decker (thigh), TE Joel Dreessen (knee), TE Virgil Green (knee), WR Trindon Holliday (shoulder), T Winston Justice (finger), G Chris Kuper (ankle), QB Peyton Manning (ankle), TE Jacob Tamme (knee), WR Demaryius Thomas (neck).

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Jenkins (hamstring), CB Tracy Porter (hip).

--PROBABLE: G Mike Brisiel (knee), WR Denarius Moore (shoulder), RB Jeremy Stewart (ankle, knee), T Menelik Watson (calf).

PLAYER NOTES

-- DT Sylvester Williams is expected to make his fourth consecutive start since Kevin Vickerson was lost for the season to a hip injury. The first-round selection had three tackles for losses and a sack last week in what was his best performance of his rookie season.

-- G Louis Vasquez could earn his first Pro Bowl selection when the results are announced Friday night. Vasquez has not allowed a sack all season since arriving as a free agent from the Chargers.

-- WR Demaryius Thomas could be in line for his second consecutive Pro Bowl trip. Thomas leads the Broncos in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,317) and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns with 12.

-- CB Champ Bailey is embracing his new role as a slot cornerback, which could include some pass-rush work. Denver is more likely to use its defensive backs on blitzes with Von Miller out for the season. Bailey has three career sacks, and said “it’ll be good for me to mix it up and get dirty a little bit.”

INJURY IMPACT

-- WR Wes Welker passed the league-mandated post-concussion protocol and returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but on Friday was declared out of Sunday’s game. Welker suffered his second concussion in four games against the Titans on Dec. 8 and has not played since then.

-- S Rahim Moore was on the sideline during practice Thursday. He is eligible to return to the practice field next week, but cannot be recalled from injured reserve until the week of the AFC Championship Game, if the Broncos get that far.

-- QB Peyton Manning saw limited work in practice Wednesday, but had a full workload Thursday and will play Sunday in Oakland. He broke the NFL’s single-season record for touchdown passes last Sunday. Now he has the passing yardage record in his sights; he is 266 yards away from the league record, set by Drew Brees in 2011.

-- LB Von Miller’s season officially ended Tuesday when the Broncos placed him on injured reserve. Miller tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the first quarter at Houston last Sunday. The Broncos hope he will be ready for training camp next July.

-- DL Derek Wolfe returned to practice for the first time since suffering seizure-like symptoms on Nov. 29, just before the Broncos traveled to Kansas City, but did not practice a day later after being sent home because of the flue. The second-year veteran has lost some weight since the incident, and was not cleared to resume exercising until last week.

-- CB Kayvon Webster practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, wearing a cast on his right hand. It was his first on-field work since he fractured his thumb against the Chargers on Dec. 12. He underwent surgery a day later. The injury is similar to the one suffered by Von Miller suffered two years ago.

-- C Steve Vallos did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, and has not yet been cleared to return after suffering a concussion in the first quarter Sunday. Vallos suffered the concussion on a hit from Houston’s Jared Crick on a kickoff.

-- TE Joel Dreessen did not practice Wednesday, but returned to full work Thursday. Dreessen has been held out of Wednesday work from time to time this season to rest his knee, which underwent two surgeries this summer.

-- WR Eric Decker was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a thigh injury, but saw a full practice of work Thursday and is expected to play Sunday in Oakland.

GAME PLAN:

In their 37-21 win over Oakland in Week 3, the Broncos sprinted to a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter and eventually pushed their edge to 30-7 before a late Raiders run narrowed the margin to 37-21. This was when the Raiders’ defense was not a liability; the Broncos were the only team to score more than 24 points against the Raiders in the first eight weeks of the season, and Oakland gave up 21.4 points per game in that span.

Since then, Oakland has allowed 33.6 points a game and surrendered over 50 points twice. Denver’s offense has not been as consistent since Wes Welker suffered a second concussion, but has nevertheless averaged 35.2 points per 60 minutes since he was re-injured.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Broncos DEs Robert Ayers and Shaun Phillips vs. Raiders QB Terrelle Pryor.

Because of Pryor’s return to the starting lineup and the season-ending ACL incurred by Von Miller last week, this week’s duel will closely resemble the one in Week 3. The Broncos will try to contain Pryor and minimize his potential for big runs, which will require Phillips and Ayers maintaining their discipline on the edges, while leaving their cornerbacks to handle their work in man-to-man coverage, freeing the safeties to help spy on Pryor and contain his big runs.

--Broncos LBs Danny Trevathan, Nate Irving, Paris Lenon and Wesley Woodyard vs. Raiders RBs Rashad Jennings and Darren McFadden.

Oakland’s running backs gained just nine yards on 12 carries in Week 3 -- all by McFadden. At the time, Denver’s run defense was in the middle of a dominant run at that point. However, it struggled in the last two months before holding the battered Texans to 3.3 yards per carry last Sunday. McFadden has played just three games since Week 9, gaining only 33 yards. In that same span, Jennings has averaged 83.4 yards per game and 4.75 yards per carry.