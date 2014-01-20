Denver Broncos - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - INSIDE SLANT

Peyton Manning made sure Tom Brady didn’t have the chance to mount another comeback.

Manning led six scoring drives, finishing two with touchdown passes and the Denver Broncos beat the New England Patriots 26-16 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 15 years.

The Broncos’ Super Bowl opponent will be the Seattle Seahawks, who beat the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Championship game.

Manning outdueled Brady in the 15th meeting between the two elite quarterbacks a few yards at a time, chewing up the clock with sustained drives and building a lead that in the end was too big to overcome. The tactics prevented a repeat of the Patriots’ 34-31 overtime win against the Broncos on Nov. 24 in which Brady rallied New England from 24 points down.

“To keep Tom Brady on the sidelines is a good thing,” said Manning, whose Broncos dominated possession of the ball, especially early before finishing with a 35:44 to 24:16 advantage. “That is something that you try to do when you’re playing against the Patriots. It would have been nice to score more TDs than field goals, but it was enough to win.”

Brady still holds a 10-5 overall edge but Manning evened the score in the postseason at 2-2 with the victory in the AFC title game, grabbing the chance to play the winner of the NFC title game played later Sunday between San Francisco and Seattle.

“It is certainly very rewarding when you put a lot of hard work into an offseason, into a regular season and it pays dividends with a huge win,” Manning said. “This team has been through a lot, we’ve overcome a number of obstacles this year, so it is gratifying to be a part of this team. We have kept our nose to the grindstone, kept persevering.”

Manning completed 32 of 43 passes for 400 yards and had scorings pass of 3 yards to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and a 1-yarder to tight end Jacob Tamme.

Manning also engineered four other scoring drives resulting in field goals by Matt Prater in leading the Broncos to their first Super Bowl since John Elway, now the team’s chief of football operations, led them to back-to-back championships following the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

“There’s still one more game to play,” Manning said. “We’re going to enjoy this. You definitely have to take time to savor the moment. I know I certainly will. Being in my 16th season and going to my third Super Bowl, I know how hard it is to get there. You have to take a moment and enjoy the locker room with your teammates and enjoy the end of the night with your family and friends. I think it’s important to do that and I will do that. Starting tomorrow, we’ll start preparing.”

The Patriots were tripped up a step short of the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

“We just have to come to terms with the fact that it was a good run but it is over,” said Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, who was held to 6 yards on five carries after running wild the previous week, with four touchdowns and 166 yards rushing in the divisional round win over Indianapolis.

Up by 10 at halftime, the Broncos built a 23-3 lead, opening the third quarter by grinding out a 13-play march culminating with Thomas’ leaping catch in the end zone in front of cornerback Alfonzo Dennard.

Manning led another long drive in which the Broncos’ settled for a 20-yard field goal by Prater after his third-down pass in the end zone for tight end Julius Thomas fell incomplete.

Trying to get back in the game, the Patriots went for it on a fourth-and-3 play at the Broncos’ 29-yard line midway through the third quarter but defensive lineman Terrance Knighton sacked Brady for the defensive stop.

The Patriots made a late push in the fourth quarter, with Brady connecting on a 7-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Julian Edelman and then scrambling 5 yards for another touchdown around Prater’s fourth field goal, a 54-yarder with 7:00 remaining.

But Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker recovered the Patriots’ onside kick with 3:06 left to play and Manning ran out the rest of the clock, with the critical play coming on a fourth-and-1 deep inside Patriots territory with Montee Ball running for the first down to deny the Patriots a last crack at the ball.

“It is always a tough way to end a season like that,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Coach (John) Fox, his staff and obviously the players, they did a good job, did a better job than we did, I thought we played hard. I thought we were ready. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Manning made more than enough.

“It was amazing,” Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said. “He threw for 400 yards. What can you say? AFC championship game. He was amazing.”

Manning’s last play sealed the win when he took a knee to run out the final moments. Then, he sought out Brady.

“I just wished him luck,” Brady said of his midfield meeting with his Broncos counterpart. “I have a lot of respect for him He’s a great player, competitor. Certainly he’s a great player and he played great today.”

Manning said he let Brady know that he was a class act.

“Tom congratulated me and wished me luck,” Manning said. “I’ve said to him a number of times what a great player that I think he is and he was very classy in his conversation with me.”

Prater’s second field goal, a 35-yarder with 25 seconds left in the second quarter, stretched Denver’s lead to 13-3 at halftime. Manning drove the Broncos to the Patriots’ 21-yard line before his third-down swing pass to running back Knowshon Moreno came up a yard short of the first down, and the Broncos opted to go again with the sure-footed Prater, whose 27-yarder earlier accounted for the game’s first score.

Stifling the Patriots attack with a stout defense and by keeping the ball away from Brady with long, well-executed drives, Manning culminated a 93-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring pass to Tamme.

A third-down defensive holding penalty against rookie cornerback Logan Ryan extended the Broncos’ 15-play touchdown drive -- which stood out as the second-longest drive by Denver in terms of plays this season.

Moreno broke off a 28-yard run to New England’s 11-yard line and three more runs advanced the ball to the 1, where Manning hit the wide-open Tamme on a play-action pass that caught the Patriots’ defense overplaying the run.

The Patriots got on the board with a 47-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski with just under 3 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Broncos defensive end Robert Ayers forced the field goal when he broke through to sack Brady for an 11-yard loss on a third-and-8 play.

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - NOTES, QUOTES

Denver Data:

RECORD: 15-3, AFC West champions

COACH: John Fox; 112-89 overall at Carolina and Denver; 2-1 in playoffs with Broncos

The 58-year-old Fox held nine jobs in his first nine years in the profession before breaking through as New York Giants defensive coordinator in 1997. He spent five seasons in that role before taking over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, a title he had for nine seasons. He was hired by the Denver Broncos in 2011 on the heels of a 2-14 campaign with the Panthers. Fox coached in two previous Super Bowls -- in a loss with the Giants to the Baltimore Ravens (XXXV in 2001) and the Panthers’ loss (XXXVIII) to the New England Patriots in 2004.

STORY OF THE SEASON

The Broncos bring the greatest offense in NFL history to New York for Super Bowl XLVIII, and Denver has the records to prove it.

Peyton Manning threw seven touchdown passes Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, and Denver never stopped scoring.

Manning and the Broncos became the highest-scoring team in NFL history, averaging 37.9 points per game in the 2013 regular season. Manning established records with 55 regular-season touchdown passes and 5,477 passing yards.

The Broncos broke out to a 6-0 start before a loss at Indianapolis in an emotional return to Lucas Oil Stadium for Manning. Epic shootouts along the way -- 51-48 at Dallas and a 34-31 loss at New England -- exposed shortcomings for a defense held together by veteran free agents, such as defensive end Shaun Phillips and cornerback Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Outside linebacker Von Miller missed the first six games serving a suspension and was lost for the season to a torn ACL on Dec. 22, joining left tackle Ryan Clady and defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson on injured reserve. Cornerback Champ Bailey (foot) rarely played a prominent role because of injuries and top cover man Chris Harris (ACL) landed on injured reserve with the knee injury suffered in the divisional playoff victory over San Diego.

Manning kept the Broncos pointed toward the top seed in the AFC despite the changes in personnel and coach John Fox’s impromptu absence. Fox left the team for 31 days -- he underwent open-heart surgery on Nov. 4 to replace his aortic valve and was back to work on Dec. 2 -- leaving defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to run the team on an interim basis.

Running backs Knowshon Moreno and Montee Ball combined for 1,597 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and the Broncos had five receivers with 60-plus receptions, led by Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (92 receptions, 1,430 yards, 14 touchdowns) and wide receivers Eric Decker (87-1,288-11) and Wes Welker (73-778-10).

A new go-to weapon emerged Week 1, tight end Julius Thomas, who caught 65 passes for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. The former Portland State basketball star caught five passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens.

--Former Broncos coach Josh McDaniels, now the Patriots offensive coordinator, was booed heavily during pre-game warm-ups when he stepped onto field with QB Tom Brady.

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

2013 RESULTS

9/5/2013: W, 49- 27, Baltimore Ravens

9/15/2013: W. 41- 23. at New York Giants

9/23/2013: W, 37- 21, Oakland Raiders

9/29/2013: W, 52- 20, Philadelphia Eagles

10/6/2013: W, 51- 48, at Dallas Cowboys

10/13/2013: W, 35-19, Jacksonville Jaguars

10/20/2013: L, 33-39, at Indianapolis Colts

10/27/2013: W, 45- 21, Washington Redskins

11/10/2013: W, 28- 20, at San Diego Chargers

11/17/2013: W, 27- 17, Kansas City Chiefs

11/24/2013: L, 31- 34, at New England Patriots

12/1/2013: W, 35- 28, at Kansas City Chiefs

12/8/2013: W, 51- 28, Tennessee Titans

12/12/2013: L, 20- 27, San Diego Chargers

12/22/2013: W, 37- 13, at Houston Texans

12/29/2013: W, 34- 14, at Oakland Raiders

POSTSEASON

AFC Divisional Playoffs: 1/12/2014: W, 24- 17, San Diego Chargers

AFC Championship: 1/19/2014: W, 26-16, New England Patriots

--PLAYOFF HISTORY: Denver won the AFC title for the seventh time and has two Super Bowl victories (XXXII in 1997 and XXXIII in ‘98).

2013 REGULAR SEASON RANKINGS

Offense: 1st (457.3 yards per game)

Scoring: 1st (37.9 points per game)

Passing: 1st (340.3 yards per game)

Rushing: 15th (117.3 yards per game)

Defense: 19th (356 ypg)

Scoring: 22nd (24.9 ppg)

Passing: 27th (254.4 ypg)

Rushing: 7th -- tied (101.6 ypg)

Sacks: 41 (Shaun Phillips, 10.0)

PLAYERS ON INJURED RESERVE

--C Dan Koppen

--FS Quinton Carter

--LT Ryan Clady

--LB Lerentee McCray

--DE Quanterus Smith

--LB Stewart Bradley

--OL John Moffitt

--FS Rahim Moore

--DT Kevin Vickerson

--LB Von Miller

--CB Chris Harris

--DT Derek Wolfe

2013 CUMULATIVE REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS

Denver Opponent

Total First Downs 435 339

Rushing 107 90

Passing 293 208

Penalty 35 41

3rd Down: Made/Att 95/205 83/218

3rd Down Pct. 46.3% 38.1%

4th Down: Made/Att 8/9 4/15

4th Down Pct. 88.9% 26.7%

Possession Avg. 30:06 29:54

Total Net Yards 7317 5696

Avg. Per Game 457.3 356.0

Total Plays 1156 1074

Avg. Per Play 6.3 5.3

Net Yards Rushing 1873 1626

Avg. Per Game 117.1 101.6

Total Rushes 461 420

Net Yards Passing 5444 4070

Avg. Per Game 340.3 254.4

Sacked/Yards Lost 20/128 41/290

Gross Yards 5572 4360

Attempts/Completions 675/461 613/357

Completion Pct. 68.3% 58.2%

Had Intercepted 10 17

Punts/Average 66/43.8 89/46.1

Net Punting Avg. 38.2 39.5

Penalties/Yards 117/1000 97/807

Fumbles/Ball Lost 27/16 25/9

Touchdowns 76 47

Rushing 16 15

Passing 55 29

Returns 5 3

Score By Periods

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Pts

Broncos 130 158 135 183 0 606

Opponents 64 128 104 100 3 399

Scoring

TD Ru Pa Rt PAT FG 2Pt Pts

M.Prater 0 0 0 0 75/75 25/26 0 150

D.Thomas 14 0 14 0 0/0 0/0 0 84

K.Moreno 13 10 3 0 0/0 0/0 0 78

J.Thomas 12 0 12 0 0/0 0/0 0 72

E.Decker 11 0 11 0 0/0 0/0 0 66

W.Welker 10 0 10 0 0/0 0/0 0 60

M.Ball 4 4 0 0 0/0 0/0 0 24

A.Caldwell 3 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0 18

T.Holliday 2 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0 12

J.Tamme 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0 6

J.Dreessen 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0 6

D.Rodgers-Cromartie 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0 6

S.Johnson 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0 6

R.Hillman 1 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0 6

P.Manning 1 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0 6

V.Miller 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0 6

Team 76 16 55 5 75/75 25/26 0 606

Opponents 47 15 29 3 44/44 23/26 1 399

2-Pt. Conversions: Team 0/ 1, Opponents: 1/ 3

Sacks: S.Phillips 10.0, M.Jackson 6.0, R.Ayers 5.5, V.Miller 5.0, D.Wolfe 4.0, T.Knighton 3.0, D.Trevathan 2.0, S.Williams 2.0, W.Woodyard 1.5, K.Vickerson 1.0, N.Irving 1.0 Team: 41.0, Opponents: 19.0

Rushing

No. Yds Avg Long TD

K.Moreno 241 1038 4.3 31 10

M.Ball 120 559 4.7 45 4

R.Hillman 55 218 4.0 19 1

C.Anderson 7 38 5.4 11 0

D.Bruton 1 35 35.0 35 0

T.Holliday 1 7 7.0 7 0

A.Caldwell 1 7 7.0 7 0

B.Osweiler 3 2 0.7 4 0

P.Manning 32 -31 -1.0 1t 1

Team 461 1873 4.1 45 16

Opponents 420 1626 3.9 35 15

Receiving

No. Yds Avg Long TD

D.Thomas 92 1430 15.5 78t 14

E.Decker 87 1288 14.8 61 11

W.Welker 73 778 10.7 33 10

J.Thomas 65 788 12.1 74t 12

K.Moreno 60 548 9.1 35t 3

J.Tamme 20 184 9.2 15 1

M.Ball 20 145 7.3 31 0

A.Caldwell 16 200 12.5 36 3

R.Hillman 12 119 9.9 19 0

V.Green 9 45 5.0 10 0

J.Dreessen 7 47 6.7 14 1

C.Anderson 0 0 0 0 0

Team 461 5572 12.1 78t 55

Opponents 357 4360 12.2 82t 29

Interceptions

No. Yds Avg Long TD

D.Rodgers-Cromartie 3 75 25.0 75t 1

D.Trevathan 3 29 9.7 29 0

C.Harris 3 1 0.3 1 0

R.Moore 2 18 9.0 18 0

K.Webster 1 10 10.0 10 0

M.Adams 1 3 3.0 3 0

S.Phillips 1 3 3.0 3 0

T.Knighton 1 2 2.0 2 0

W.Woodyard 1 0 0.0 0 0

T.Carter 1 0 0.0 0 0

Team 17 141 8.3 75t 1

Opponents 10 131 13.1 59t 2