Denver Broncos - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - INSIDE SLANT

For most of the early season, the Broncos faced an all-star collection of mobile quarterbacks: Andrew Luck, Alex Smith, Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Colin Kaepernick. Denver was an overtime possession away from beating them all.

Despite the team success, the Broncos’ overhauled pass rush struggled to generate consistent pressure. Defensive end DeMarcus Ware got off to a good start, but linebacker Von Miller received respites at crucial stretches as he completed his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that occurred Dec. 22.

The mobile quarterbacks escaped, and the Broncos averaged one sack every 17.5 pass plays in September.

The pass rush improved in October. Against Smith, Kaepernick and the only immobile passers Denver faced this year -- the Arizona Cardinals’ Drew Stanton and Logan Thomas -- the Broncos amassed 13 sacks in the past three games, one every 10.5 pass plays, well above the league rate of one sack every 13.4 pass plays.

Miller leads the league with eight sacks. Ware is right behind with seven. This is the “brutal nasty” of which Ware spoke when he signed with the Broncos in March. It took a few weeks into the regular season and Miller becoming further removed from the ACL injury, but now, the Broncos’ pass rush is restored to the level of its 2012 peak, when Miller and linebacker Elvis Dumervil combined for 29.5 sacks.

A six-sack performance against the 49ers represented the Broncos’ highest sack output since Week 16 of the 2012 season. Denver kept Kaepernick off-balance and rarely let him escape the pocket. Much of the credit can go to the Broncos’ interior pass rushers, who frequently drew double teams, leaving Miller and Ware in one-on-one matchups on the edge.

“It’s sort of having really unselfish guys in the middle that can get good pocket presence,” Ware said. “Quote unquote, they’re not making the plays that they want to make, but their presence is felt from their teammates and what they bring to the game.”

The pass rushers’ work Thursday against the San Diego Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers could be even more crucial to the outcome. Outstanding coverage has not been enough to prevent Rivers from completing passes the last two years, as he drops the football through narrow windows.

“They’re going to make some tough throws into some tight coverages, and you’ve just got to line back up to the next play,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “I remember last year, Kayvon (Webster) had some great coverage, and (Rivers) was able to just fit the ball in, so you can’t be discouraged.”

At the same time, the Broncos’ pass rush is miles ahead of where it was last year. On Sunday, Denver threw some more wrinkles into its pressure plan, using linebacker Brandon Marshall as a blitzer on two of its six sacks. Another sack came when Miller, working as a linebacker instead of as a pass-rushing end, followed defensive end Malik Jackson through.

“The pass rush is going to be big,” Marshall said. “(Rivers) drops it in, and if we can get Rivers off the spot, if we can get him to run and try to use his legs -- which is not his best asset -- then that will be a win for us on that down. We’ve just got to get him off the spot, play tight coverage as well, but if we get these coverage sacks, we’ll be good.”

Coverage has not been a problem for the Broncos in recent weeks. Even so, Rivers has no hesitation about throwing downfield, and he has confidence in his receivers to make tough grabs in traffic.

“We’re definitely going to make those throws a challenge,” Harris said. “He’s going to have to make some perfect throws.”

Rivers did just that last year against Denver, but he didn’t have Ware and Miller lining up against him, either.

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Broncos lead series, 58-49-1. Denver won five of the last six matchups, including the postseason. The most historic meeting between the two teams was on Jan. 12, 2014, when the Broncos held off the Chargers for a 24-17 divisional playoff win.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - NOTES, QUOTES

--Despite the Broncos’ playoff win over the Chargers nine months ago, San Diego’s 27-20 win in Week 15 of last season remains freshest in the Denver players’ minds.

Like this week, that game was on a Thursday night. Like this week, it came after a rout in which history was made, in last year’s case via then-kicker Matt Prater’s league-record 64-yard field goal.

Unlike last year, the Chargers come in having proved their bona fides, with a 5-2 start, a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and last January’s playoff run. When the Chargers came to Denver last December, they were 6-7 and on the fringe of playoff contention, in need of a miracle.

“Last year, they caught us sleeping,” Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “We thought it was just going to be another game where we’d come roll them over, and that’s not what happened. And then this year, we know that they can come in and beat us.”

No team has been more effective at beating the Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High than the Chargers. After losing their first five games at the stadium that opened in 2001, the Chargers won six of their past eight regular-season games there, all since Philip Rivers became their starting quarterback in 2006.

Last year’s hire of former Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy exacerbates matters. The teams were separated by eight points over three games last year, and Rivers has played his best football since McCoy’s arrival.

“He knows us very well. It’s going to be very tough,” Broncos safety Rahim Moore said. “It’s kind of funny. We play against the Chargers ... it’s like playing against your family. Your brothers. But at the same time, between the lines, there’s no friends, there’s no family.”

--Kapri Bibbs became the fifth running back on the 53-man roster, which might seem unnecessary, as the Broncos have handed the football to three running backs in all but one game this season.

However, the Buffalo Bills reached out to Bibbs, a rookie from Colorado State, to try to sign him off the Broncos’ practice squad, where he landed after an impressive preseason. Having lost two players from their practice squad last month -- offensive lineman Vinston Painter and tight end Gerell Robinson, both to the Cleveland Browns -- the Broncos did not want to see a third leave.

That works out fine for Bibbs, who was not thrilled about the notion of exchanging Denver for Buffalo, anyway. Learning a new playbook and scheme did not appeal to him, if he had another option.

“Obviously, you talk about protections, you talk about things like that, learning the playbook and terminology,” Bibbs said. “When I first got here, it was a lot of, ‘Give me a play,’ and it was, ‘uhhhhh,’ ... and then I would get it. But now it’s more say the play, and I‘m out there, and I get it right away.”

To make room for Bibbs, the Broncos waived linebacker Shaquil Barrett, one of his teammates at Colorado State. Barrett cleared waivers and is expected to return to the practice squad, where he worked before moving up to the 53-man roster last week.

--Owner Pat Bowlen was honored with a statue and four plaques placed near the south entrance to Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The monument was unveiled Saturday evening at a private ceremony.

Bowlen stepped away from day-to-day operations of the Broncos in July after being stricken with Alzheimer’s disease, ceding control to team president Joe Ellis. The future of the team is in the hands of the Bowlen Trust, with a stated goal of keeping the team in the Bowlen family by passing it on to one of his children.

The Broncos issued a statement last month saying there were no plans to sell the team. The statement was released after a report in the Denver Post last month asserted that the NFL told the trust it needed to make “significant process” toward a settlement plan or be forced to sell.

Three of Bowlen’s six children work for the Broncos in various capacities.

BY THE NUMBERS: 15 -- Combined sacks by linebacker Von Miller and defensive end DeMarcus Ware through six games, more than the collective total of 14 teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of like playing our offense. They run the same system. They’ve got a little bit different wrinkles, but it’s pretty much like playing Peyton (Manning). Same scheme.” -- Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., on facing the Chargers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--K Brandon McManus did not practice Tuesday because of a right groin strain. McManus battled this injury in recent weeks, but it has not kept him from kicking in a game.

--RB Montee Ball did not practice Tuesday and is expected to miss a third consecutive game. He sustained a groin strain against the Cardinals on Oct. 4.

--LB Shaquil Barrett was released from the 53-man roster Monday. He was promoted from the practice squad last week after LB Danny Trevathan was placed on recallable injured reserve.

--RB Kapri Bibbs was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday. With the Bills reportedly considering adding him to their 53-man roster, the Broncos made the move to keep him from being poached. Denver lost two players off their practice squad to the Browns in September.

--CB Omar Bolden will go through the NFL’s post-concussion protocol after being injured on a collision with 49ers WR Bruce Ellington in Sunday’s game. He did not practice Tuesday.

--LB Steven Johnson missed Tuesday’s practice with what coach John Fox called a mild ankle sprain that occurred Sunday. Johnson has been one of the Broncos’ busiest special teamers this year.

GAME PLAN: When the Chargers stunned the Broncos 27-20 on “Thursday Night Football” last Dec. 12, San Diego flourished via pinpoint passing from QB Philip Rivers and a clock-chewing offense that kept the Broncos’ offense off the field for long stretches. With an improving running game that seems impervious to injury replacements, San Diego will again try to control the game’s pace. However, the Broncos rank third in rushing yards allowed per game and fifth in average per attempt, and they held their past three opponents to just 43.4 yards per game -- well below their collective average of 117.3 yards per game this season.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Broncos WRs Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Wes Welker vs. Chargers CBs Richard Marshall, Shareece Wright and Jason Verrett. With Brandon Flowers unlikely to play after sustaining a concussion and Verrett still struggling with a shoulder injury, the Broncos could attack what is left of the Chargers’ cornerback complement. Wright and Marshall had some success against the Broncos last year, but Sanders brings a speed element that Denver did not have in its three games against the Chargers last year.

--Broncos DE DeMarcus Ware and LB Von Miller vs. Chargers Ts D.J. Fluker and King Dunlap. Fluker and Dunlap form one of the league’s best run-blocking tackle tandems, but they are struggling against outside rushers, allowing a combined nine sacks so far this season. Ware and Miller combined for five sacks against the 49ers, and they are diving deep into their satchels for moves. Ware had one sack on an aborted spin move, and Miller had another on a completed spin. If Fluker and Dunlap are left on islands with no help against the edge rushers, QB Philip Rivers will be under siege.