Denver Broncos - TeamReport

If the Denver Broncos are satisfied with the state of their offensive line, they’re not showing it.

Their decision to visit with former Dolphins guard Richie Incognito reveals a measure of frustration with the line, which has been inconsistent and is now on its third starting combination of 2014 after inserting Will Montgomery at center and moving Manny Ramirez to right guard and Louis Vasquez to right tackle.

The Broncos did not sign Incognito, who was at the epicenter of the Dolphins’ bullying scandal last year and has a history of on- and off-field incidents dating back to his time at the University of Nebraska over a decade ago. But they did not close the door on adding him later in the year.

Broncos coach John Fox characterized the visit as “productive” on three occasions, but did not want to get into details.

“I can just tell you he visited, we relayed it to the proper avenues, did a lot of research and it was productive,” Fox said.

Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton, who was outspoken about domestic violence in the wake of Ray Rice’s incident and suspension, did not dismiss the notion of Incognito off-hand, but said Incognito would have to adjust.

”We have a way that we do things here, and that starts at the top with (general manager John) Elway,“ said Knighton. ”We do everything so that we can win a championship. As long as he’s on the same page to win a championship.

“His past or anything he’s been through doesn’t mean anything in this locker room. If he’s here to help us win, that’s all we care about.”

If the Broncos do sign Incognito, it would be as a reserve. But with Montgomery now starting at center, the Broncos lack a veteran interior backup. One interior reserve, Ben Garland, was a defensive tackle as recently as 2013 and continues to learn how to play guard; he saw five snaps there in making his regular-season debut last week. The other, rookie Michael Schofield, struggled in training camp and has yet to be active for a game this season.

With a paucity of experienced depth, their interest in Incognito was obvious, and with leadership from veterans like Peyton Manning and DeMarcus Ware, they believe they possess the type of locker room to handle it.

“I feel like our locker room is prepared for anyone,” said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “And not only that, as long as we bring in a guy that’s willing and capable of putting his hands in the pile to help us win a world championship, that’s all that really matters.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 7-5. St. Louis has won three of the last four. The most historic meeting between these two teams was on Sept. 4, 2000, when the Rams edged the Broncos 41-36 in a season-opening showdown between the last two world champions.

Cornerback Champ Bailey will sign a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos, so he can retire as a member of that team, the Broncos announced Friday.

Bailey, 36, spent 10 of his 15 seasons in Denver.

Bailey was named to 12 Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro seven times.

He was with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year but was cut before the regular season began.

--The timing could not have been better for the opening of the Broncos’ indoor practice facility, with a dome opponent Sunday and temperatures that plunged below zero Wednesday morning, less than 72 hours after they soared to 70 degrees.

“It’s perfect timing, just to get used to the surface,” said defensive tackle Terrance Knighton. “More so for the offense, you know, with the receivers to get their timing right with the quarterback and just getting a good feel and our running backs getting their cuts and stuff like that, but (for the) defense, it doesn’t really matter for us.”

If anything, Knighton, a Connecticut native, would have enjoyed practicing in the conditions, which included sub-zero wind chills throughout the day and a temperature that hovered at 2 degrees by the end of practice.

“In Connecticut, we don’t shy away from the snow. We don’t drive slow when it snows. We’re used to it, and we look forward to snow days,” he said. “Where I‘m from, snow days mean, ‘go outside and play.'”

“I was cool with it. But I‘m kind of spoiled in some ways. So it felt good to go inside and not have to deal with it.”

--Running back Montee Ball returned to a full load at practice Wednesday. It was his first full practice since he strained his groin Oct. 5 against Arizona.

Ball was limited during last week’s work as he eased his way back into full fitness, with a target of playing in St. Louis.

“Hopefully I’ll play this weekend. I‘m shooting for that,” Ball said. “But it’s a process that we’re following. Today was my first full-out practice, and I felt good, but it’s still a process that I’ve got to go through, and see how I feel tomorrow or the next day.”

Whether Ball starts is another question. Although Ronnie Hillman is expected to miss Sunday’s game, and Ball is listed as the first-teamer, the emergence of C.J. Anderson could have Ball in a supporting role. Anderson gained 163 yards from scrimmage against the Raiders last week.

“There’s a lot of competition in that running back room,” said Ball. “It’s good. It keeps the quarterback comfortable. He doesn’t worry about who’s in, because we all know what we’re doing back there. It’s great. We all work hard.”

--Denver’s passing game is exceeded only by its dominance at stopping the run. The Broncos lead the league in rushing yardage allowed per game (67.0), yardage per carry (3.2) and percentage of carries to result in a first down (14.3).

It peaked last week against the Raiders, who wanted to control the pace of the game on the ground and quickly abandoned that notion when one carry after another went nowhere. The Broncos held Oakland without a first down on the ground, and the 27 rushing first downs allowed are nine fewer than the next closest team, the Lions.

”I think it’s just a collective attitude,“ said Knighton. ”The D-line, we talk about how well we do in the run, and we also have high expectations for the group.

“At one point in the game, (the Raiders) had about 20 yards rushing and we felt like that was too much. So the whole group has the same mentality. We all have the same goals, and that’s finishing the season as the No. 1 rush defense.”

Knighton and ends Derek Wolfe and Malik Jackson are among the league’s best run defenders this year. Knighton draws double teams on most snaps, and Wolfe and Jackson are both at or above 285 pounds. When they line up at end in the base package, they have the ability to match offensive tackles and guards in power, while blessed with the speed and quickness to bounce off blocks and make plays.

“The good thing is a guy like me and Derek and Malik, we see the same things on film,” said Knighton. “So Wolfe will give me that look, he’ll give me a nod and we see the same things. We play off each other.”

The emergence of Brandon Marshall completes the package. Marshall leads the Broncos in tackles and has been a revelation against the run in his first season as a starter, allowing the defense to absorb the loss of Danny Trevathan without a hitch.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- Number of first downs allowed on the ground by the Broncos last week. It was the first time since 1997 that Denver held an opponent without a rushing first down.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s probably going to be one of our main defenses. Teams are going to have a problem with me and T.J. (Ward) inside and having (Quinton Carter) back there at safety. I think having him healthy and available for us is huge. We’re definitely going to need him for the long run.” -- CB Chris Harris Jr., on returning to the slot in the nickel while having safety T.J. Ward work as a nickel linebacker, an alignment used frequently in Oakland.

Friday injury report

DENVER BRONCOS

--Out: RB Ronnie Hillman (foot)

--Doubtful: TE Virgil Green (knee)

--Probable: RB Montee Ball (groin), S Quinton Carter (knee), T Ryan Clady (groin), T Paul Cornick (shoulder), G Orlando Franklin (knee), LB Nate Irving (knee), LB Steven Johnson (ankle), RB Juwan Thompson (knee)

ST. LOUIS RAMS

--Out: CB Marcus Roberson (ankle)

--Doubtful: LB Daren Bates (groin), CB Lamarcus Joyner (groin), WR Damian Williams (hamstring)

--Questionable: DT Alex Carrington (quadricep)

--Probable: DE William Hayes (fibula), LB Will Herring (foot), LB James Laurinaitis (foot)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Virgil Green did not practice Wednesday because of a calf injury. Green has missed two consecutive games because of the problem, which has left the Broncos with just two tight ends active on game days.

--LB Nate Irving remains sidelined because of a sprained MCL suffered during the loss to the Patriots. Steven Johnson started in Irving’s place in the base defense, and T.J. Ward assumed his role in the nickel sub package.

--RB Montee Ball is expected to return Sunday after missing the last five games because of a groin strain. Ball had a full practice of work Wednesday after being limited last week.

--LT Ryan Clady was limited in practice because of a groin problem. Clady has not missed a game this year, but was held out of the fourth quarter last Sunday in Oakland after the Broncos took a 31-point lead.

--RB Ronnie Hillman did not practice Wednesday and is expected to miss one to three weeks after suffering a mid-foot sprain in Oakland on Sunday.

--LG Orlando Franklin saw limited work Wednesday because of a knee problem. He has played every snap this season, the only Broncos player to do so.

--T Paul Cornick returned to practice on a limited basis after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. Cornick appears unlikely to return to the starting lineup after the Broncos shuffled their offensive line last week in his absence.

GAME PLAN: In the last few weeks, the Rams’ vaunted pass rush has finally awakened. After posting just one sack in 142 pass plays during their first five games, the Rams have averaged one sack every 9.69 pass plays in the last four games -- all of which came against playoff contenders. The Broncos’ reshuffled offensive line will have a sterner test than they did last week against Oakland, when they only had to worry about keeping rookie Khalil Mack out of the backfield, and had to focus more on the Raiders trying to deflect passes at the line of scrimmage, rather than pursue the quarterback. That won’t be the case in St. Louis, with Robert Quinn overcoming a slow start to return to his dominance off the edge and defensive tackle Aaron Donald becoming a force up the middle in recent weeks.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Broncos OL Orlando Franklin, Will Montgomery and Manny Ramirez vs. Rams DT Aaron Donald. The Rams’ first-round pick was an effective run defender from the start of the season, but has become an increasingly disruptive pass rusher in recent weeks, with three sacks and four quarterback hits in the last four games. Donald also has 12 tackles for losses, and if Ramirez, Franklin and Montgomery cannot keep him out of the backfield, the momentum built by the running game last week will evaporate in St. Louis.

--Broncos Ss T.J. Ward and Quinton Carter vs. Rams TEs Jared Cook and Lance Kendricks. Cook and Kendricks have been Austin Davis’ most reliable targets, and with Shaun Hill replacing Davis in the starting lineup, that should not change. Denver has struggled against tight ends, and has allowed at least one touchdown to a tight end in three consecutive games, and a total of five touchdowns to tight ends in the last five, dating back to Jace Amaro’s score for the Jets in Week 6.