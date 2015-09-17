Denver Broncos - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - INSIDE SLANT

Peyton Manning wasn’t beaten in Week 1, but he was beat up -- literally and figuratively. The offense struggled, he threw a pick-six, and as the Denver Broncos prepare for a Thursday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, he found himself on the injury report with a back problem.

“I was kind of surprised that I was on it, to tell you the truth,” Manning said. “But I think it was a pretty physical game on Sunday, so in many ways, maybe I‘m honored to be on it.”

It had been nearly two years since Manning was sacked as many times as he was by the Ravens during the Broncos’ 19-13 win. Baltimore dropped him four times, and another hit by Kyle Arrington led directly to Jimmy Smith’s interception return for a touchdown.

The Broncos’ protection scheme leaked, and now it faces a sterner challenge: Justin Houston, Tamba Hali and a Chiefs front seven that racked up five sacks in their 27-20 win at the Texans in Week 1. And unlike when the Broncos beat the Chiefs last year, Kansas City’s defense is healthy with the presence of safety Eric Berry and linebacker Derrick Johnson.

”I think it’s pretty significant and that will help them with some veterans that are back,“ Manning said. ”It’s a stout, tough test. We’ve got some new players that it will be their first time playing at Arrowhead (Stadium) and playing against this defense.

“There will be some growing pains along the way. We’ve just got to keep chugging along and keep sawing wood as an old coach used to say. I think that’s what we’ll keep doing.”

A key to keeping Manning upright is the running game, which didn’t finally get going until the fourth quarter Sunday. In the first three quarters, the Broncos struggled when they ran and moved away from that part of the offense, calling three times as many pass plays (39) as rushes (13).

”We got out of whack, especially in the third quarter,“ head coach Gary Kubiak said. ”What did we end up running the ball, 25 times and throw it 40 times?

“We would like to be balanced. That’s one thing that we’d like to be and hopefully we can get back there this week, but to be balanced you have to feel like you’re making some headway running the ball and we weren’t until the end of the game.”

The Broncos found that balance on their 17-play, 81-yard drive in the fourth quarter that gobbled up 10 minutes and 56 seconds of clock time. And while that didn’t eradicate the stench of the offensive failures to that point, it was crucial in getting the Broncos to 1-0, despite the offensive issues.

“I think we had to keep reminding ourselves around here that we did actually win the game and that we are 1-0. Thank goodness because I can’t imagine what it would have been like had we lost the game,” Manning said. “We are 1-0 and feel good about that.”

Good, yes, but the Broncos and Manning know that 3.2 yards per play and no offensive touchdowns won’t be close to good enough.

“I feel like that Thursday probably couldn’t come soon enough to have another opportunity,” Manning said. “I think everybody wants to do their job better.”

SERIES HISTORY: 110th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 56-53. Broncos have won four straight at Arrowhead Stadium. Most historic meeting between these two teams was in the 1997 divisional playoffs, when the Broncos edged the Chiefs 14-10 en route to a Super Bowl XXXII win.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - NOTES, QUOTES

--The timing on the Thursday night game could have been better for the Broncos -- much better.

During a Monday night “jog-through” practice, the Broncos worked without running back C.J. Anderson, safeties Darian Stewart and Omar Bolden and defensive end Kenny Anunike. Defensive end Malik Jackson and quarterback Peyton Manning were also among the Broncos listed on the injury report with a back injury.

Manning’s presence on the injury report was perhaps the most disconcerting element, but he was taken aback at being on there to begin with after absorbing four sacks and another hit during Sunday’s 19-13 win.

Manning said he was fine, and Kubiak expected the quarterback to be unaffected. But it was a reminder that the 39-year-old Manning can only absorb but so many hits as the offensive line continues to try and find its footing with four starters who were not on the Broncos’ 53-man roster last year.

--Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall had two screws inserted in his foot to aid in his recovery from surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury suffered last December. But one of the screws broke during a Broncos’ preseason game -- even though Marshall did not realize it at the time.

“The doctor says it’s not a concern that it broke, but it got a little sore after the break,” Marshall said. “I think it will be fine.”

Marshall showed no apparent effects from the broken screw -- or from the offseason spent rehabilitating from the foot injury. He had six solo tackles and a sack in the win over the Ravens.

The screw won’t be removed until after the season; to take it out now would necessitate an eight-week absence, he said.

“It was supposed to keep the joints together until the ligaments healed. It did that,” Marshall said. “It broke, so I guess there’s no use for it. It’s still a foreign object in my body. I think my body’s responding to it in a different way, which is why I think I‘m a little sore.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 44 -- Number of plays on which the Broncos used at least three wide receivers against the Ravens in Week 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know my thoughts on the injury report. I think the media should do an injury report as well. I’d like to create it myself. Think about it. I‘m going to put down what I think your injuries are.” -- QB Peyton Manning, who proceeded to describe fake injuries to several reporters.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Denver Broncos - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB C.J. Anderson was on the field when practice began Tuesday after sitting out Monday’s session. Anderson suffered a toe injury on his final touch of the game Sunday.

--RB Ronnie Hillman led the Broncos with 41 rushing yards on 12 carries and could be in line for more work if C.J. Anderson’s toe bothers him.

--K Brandon McManus solidified his grasp on the kicking job with field goals of 56 and 57 yards against the Ravens. McManus accounted for 13 of the Broncos’ 19 points.

--QB Peyton Manning’s passer rating of 59.9 was the third-lowest of his Broncos career, only ahead of a 56.9 rating last year against Buffalo and a 58.5 rating against the Falcons in his second game as a Bronco.

--S David Bruton Jr. practiced both days after suffering a hip injury when he tumbled to the ground on the Broncos’ final defensive play Sunday.

--S Darian Stewart was on the practice field Tuesday after sitting out Monday’s work because of a groin injury.

--DE Malik Jackson was evaluated for a possible concussion, but was not diagnosed with one and was on hand at practice Monday and Tuesday.

--WR Demaryius Thomas practiced this week after X-rays on his sore hand revealed no damage.

GAME PLAN

The Broncos have successfully dealt with Arrowhead Stadium’s noise in recent years, winning four consecutive games dating back to Tim Tebow’s time at quarterback. But the offensive line that the Broncos will take into this game has played just one game together, so there could be some hiccups as the Broncos try to get their timing right. The biggest task for the Broncos once they snap the ball will be to protect Peyton Manning, and establishing a viable running threat, which will have a lot to do with success in that area. And if Manning has time, he must complete the end-zone fade routes that he missed in the preseason win over San Francisco and on a second-quarter pass to Emmanuel Sanders against the Ravens on Sunday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Broncos LT Ty Sambrailo vs. Chiefs OLB Justin Houston.

Sambrailo allowed a sack in Week 1 and faces a difficult challenge in containing Houston, who had a sack and was credited with five quarterback hurries by ProFootballFocus.com in Week 1. Sambrailo should get some help from a chipping tight end at times, but will have to hold Houston up on his own more often than not in order to prevent the Chiefs’ pass rush from being as disruptive as Baltimore’s was last Sunday.

--Broncos C Matt Paradis vs. Chiefs NT Dontari Poe.

Paradis held up well Sunday, but faces a sterner task against Poe, who has a 46-pound size advantage and is one of the league’s best at attacking the center and pushing him into the backfield. Paradis will need to use his quickness to get out in front and force Poe to move from side to side; if Poe is free to bull-rush Paradis, the Broncos’ protection scheme will be in peril.

--Broncos S T.J. Ward vs. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

Ward returns from a one-game suspension just in time to face the emerging Kelce, who grabbed six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. Since the Broncos held him to 36 yards on three receptions last Nov. 30, Kelce has been on a tear, averaging seven receptions and 78 yards per game. Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will move Ward around, but the safety’s first task will be to prevent Kelce from dicing up the Broncos on intermediate routes.