Preview: Broncos at Texans

Preseason forecasters suggested this Sunday’s matchup between Denver and Houston would be between two of the AFC’s top teams but only the Broncos have lived up to that billing. Denver can move closer to capturing the AFC West when it attempts to send the host Texans to their 13th consecutive defeat. Houston also will be without quarterback Case Keenum (thumb) and leading rusher Ben Tate (rib) while embattled Matt Schaub returns as the starting signal caller.

The high-flying Denver offense will be without receiver Wes Welker (concussion) for the second consecutive game and needs to score 55 points in the last two contests to surpass the NFL points record held by the New England Patriots (589 in 2007). Quarterback Peyton Manning has fired 47 touchdown passes and is four away from passing Tom Brady’s league record of 50, also set in 2007. The Broncos were held to season lows of 20 points and 295 yards in a loss to the San Diego Chargers on Dec. 12 and look to bounce back against the Texans, who rank fourth in total defense (304.2) and are led by standout defensive end J.J. Watt (9.5 sacks).

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -10. O/U: 52.5.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (11-3): Denver is the first team in NFL history to have four players score at least 10 touchdowns in a season and receiver Eric Decker (73 receptions for 1,130 yards) is two away from making it five. Wideout Demaryius Thomas (78 for 1,194) has also surpassed 1,000 yards and Manning is just 189 yards away from the first 5,000-yard campaign of his stellar career. Knowshon Moreno (939 yards) has saved the ground game but has fewer than 20 rushing yards in two of the past three games. Pass rusher Shaun Phillips has 10 sacks – third-most in his career – after being discarded by the Chargers in the offseason.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-12): What type of greeting Schaub receives will be interesting after fans cheered him getting injured earlier this season and view him as the leading culprit for the disappointing campaign. Interim coach Wade Phillips is well aware of how Schaub (nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions) is perceived and appeared to be speaking to the fans with his comments. “Our team is 100 percent behind him and I know our real fans are going to be cheering for our team and also for him,” Phillips said. “He’s had a rough year like all of us but he’s determined to come out and play well and we’re going to support him.” Receiver Andre Johnson needs one reception for his fifth career 100-catch season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Watt had 2.5 sacks last season when the Texans posted a 31-25 victory over Denver.

2. The Broncos hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all season until San Diego’s Ryan Mathews rushed for 127.

3. Tate (771 rushing yards) was placed on injured reserve and rookie Dennis Johnson (154 yards) will start in his place.

PREDICTION: Broncos 40, Texans 23