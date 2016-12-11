Preview: Broncos at Titans

With their quarterback situation still up in the air, the Denver Broncos attempt to keep alive their hopes for a sixth consecutive division title when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Denver entered Week 14 two games out of first place in the AFC West but can draw within one with a victory thanks to Oakland's loss on Thursday to Kansas City, which claimed the top spot by virtue of sweeping the season series with the Raiders.

However, the Broncos still are unsure who will start under center on Sunday as Trevor Siemian, who missed last week's win over Jacksonville due to a foot injury, has been limited in practice this week. Tennessee also has its sights set on a division crown as it sits in a three-way tie atop the AFC South with Houston and Indianapolis. The Titans' quest for their first AFC South title since 2008 could take a hit if their recent trend continues, as the team has alternated wins and losses over the last seven weeks and is in line for a setback. Tennessee, which is coming off its bye week, will visit the Chiefs and woeful Jaguars before finishing the regular season at home against the Texans.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -1. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (8-4): If Siemian is unable to play, Paxton Lynch will make his second straight start Sunday. The 22-year-old rookie out of Memphis didn't exactly light it up against Jacksonville last week, completing 12-of-24 passes for 104 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Linebacker Von Miller leads the league with 12.5 sacks and needs 2.5 against Tennessee to tie Bruce Smith as the third-fastest to reach 75 in his career by doing so in his 85th game.

ABOUT THE TITANS (6-6): DeMarco Murray, who is second in the league with 1,043 rushing yards, hopes to have a big game against Denver after using the bye week to heal his sore toe. "It's feeling a lot better," he told the team's website on Thursday. "It's good to get two practices in a row. (The bye) helped a lot. I think it helped a lot of people late in the season." Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who hasn't seen action since suffering a sprained foot on Nov. 27, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but expects to play against the Broncos.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Titans QB Marcus Mariota has thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight consecutive games.

2. Denver claimed Justin Forsett off waivers from Detroit and placed fellow RB Kapri Bibbs on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

3. Tennessee placed Kevin Dodd (foot) on injured reserve and signed fellow LB Justin Staples from the practice squad.

PREDICTION: Titans 24, Broncos 20