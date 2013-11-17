Bengals 41, Browns 20: Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes and Cincinnati scored on defense and special teams in a franchise-record 31-point second quarter to trounce visiting Cleveland.

Dalton was 13-of-27 for 93 yards and had two interceptions for the Bengals, who avenged a Week 4 loss in Cleveland. Rookie Giovani Bernard had 86 yards of offense, while top receiver A.J. Green had only two catches for seven yards as Cincinnati managed just 224 total yards.

Jason Campbell completed 27-of-56 passes for 248 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions as the Browns committed four turnovers and allowed Cincinnati to alter two punts to squander an early 13-point lead. Josh Gordon made five catches for 125 yards, but no other Cleveland player had more than 41 yards receiving.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden had two interceptions in the first quarter, returning the second 29 yards for a touchdown to put Cleveland up 13-0. Dalton threw touchdown passes to Jermaine Gresham and Mohamed Sanu less than four minutes apart to begin the second quarter before Tony Dye returned a blocked punt 24 yards for a score, Vontaze Burfict added a 13-yard fumble return for another TD and a late Mike Nugent field goal made it a 31-13 halftime lead.

Campbell found Gordon on a 74-yard pass in the third quarter to pull the Browns within 31-20 entering the final stanza. Dalton hit backup tight end Alex Smith on a 2-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter, and Nugent nailed a 38-yard field goal with just more than eight minutes remaining as Cincinnati improved to 5-0 at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bengals gained only 83 yards in their record-setting quarter. … Dye’s return was the first TD the Browns allowed on a blocked punt since Sept. 30, 1990, at Kansas City. … All the scoring occurred in the north end zone.