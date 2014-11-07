Browns run over Bengals in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- Since an injury to starting center Alex Mack, the Cleveland Browns rushing attack had sputtered, producing just 52 yards per game the past two weeks. But, even with a short week of preparation ahead of Thursday night’s game, the Browns felt like they could run against the Cincinnati Bengals defense.

“We had a pretty good feel for what we liked in the run game,” said Browns coach Mike Pettine. “Even with the short week, we felt much better about the run game this week than we had in recent weeks.”

Cleveland executed its plan perfectly, rushing for 170 yards as a team, including 94 and a touchdown by running back Terrance West, in a 24-3 victory over Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium.

“It was that kind of night, it was cold ... we were looking for the running attack to take over,” West said. “The longer we stayed on the field as an offense, the better chance we had to win.”

Cleveland (6-3) moved into a first-place tie in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who play at the New York Jets on Sunday. But, the Browns, who already surpassed last season’s win total, are unfazed.

“Being in first place in the division on, whatever it is, November 6, doesn’t mean anything,” said Cleveland quarterback Brian Hoyer. “The meaningful games come at the end of November and early December. We just have to keep progressing.”

It was the first regular-season loss at home for Cincinnati (5-3-1) since 2012. And, the largest margin of victory in the series since 1987.

“It does confound me,” said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. “Because it was at home, there was a certain level of excitement, rather than a steely-eyed focus maybe you’ve got to have.”

Cincinnati, which began the season 3-0, fell apart Thursday night, highlighted by the worst performance of the season for quarterback Andy Dalton, who went 10 of 33 for 86 yards and three interceptions.

“I‘m concerned about the (four) turnovers on offense,” said Lewis. “We aren’t together, the quarterback and receiver on the route, on the first interception. We can’t have those things. Tonight, (Dalton) had a bad day. He’ll come out of this.”

Hoyer, meanwhile, improved to 9-3 as a starting quaterback, with an efficient outing, going 15 of 23 for 198 yards.

Cleveland led 17-3 at halftime, but put the score out of reach with a 10-play, 63-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown by West, giving them a three-touchdown lead.

That was more than enough cushion for Cleveland’s defense, which blanked the Bengals after halftime.

The Browns defense produced the game’s first big play when linebacker Craig Robertson intercepted a Dalton pass and returned it 15 yards to the Bengals’ 18.

That led to a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Ben Tate, putting Cleveland ahead 7-0.

“To be able to pound it in there without attempting a pass was a statement,” said Pettine.

It was a mistake-ridden first half for both teams, with a combined eight penalties for 83 yards and three turnovers.

Cleveland increased its lead early in the second quarter when running back Isaiah Crowell scored on a 2-yard run, making it 14-3.

The Bengals never challenged.

“We’re embarrassed,” said Bengals running back Jeremy Hill, who was held to just 55 yards after rushing for 154 last week. “It’s pathetic. I had a fumble and you can’t do that. They didn’t do anything special, we just couldn’t get it done.”

NOTES: Leah Still, the four-year-old daughter of Bengals DT Devon Still, who made national headlines for her heroic battle with cancer, watched her father play in person for the first time Thursday night. The Bengals have raised $1.3 million for the treatment of pediatric cancer from proceeds derived from the sale of Still’s No. 75 jersey. ... Bengals RB Giovani Bernard missed his second straight game with a hip pointer and clavicle injury. ... Bengals RT Andre Smith was inactive with a sprained left ankle. Marshall Newhouse started in Smith’s place. ... Browns WR Andrew Hawkins, who was listed as questionable with a leg injury, was inactive Thursday. Taylor Gabriel started in his place. ... The last time the Bengals and Browns played with both teams over .500 this late in the season was 1986.