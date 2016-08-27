QB Winston leads Buccaneers past Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, leading Tampa Bay to an easy 30-13 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Winston, who had thrown for 125 yards in the first two games, connected with wide receiver Mike Evans five times for 115 yards and a 34-yard touchdown, adding a second score on a 3-yard throw to running back Charles Sims. Adam Humphries added a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown, the Bucs' first in a preseason game since 2008.

"It's important to contribute to this team in any way I can," Humphries said. "Obviously I'm going to do whatever the coaches ask me to do."

The Bucs (2-1) led 27-3 before the Browns scored with 1:53 left in the half on a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III to receiver Josh Gordon, who made his preseason debut. He also had a 44-yard catch to set up a field goal for the Browns (0-3).

Bucs rookie kicker Roberto Aguayo, who had missed an extra point and two field goals in the first two games, had a strong home debut, connecting on a 48-yard field goal on the opening drive. He went 3-for-3 on extra points and added field goals from 21 and 27 yards without a miss.

The Bucs defense got to Griffin for five sacks in the first half, with Jacquies Smith getting two. They finished with eight for the game.

Tampa Bay closes the preseason at home against the Redskins, while the Browns play host to the Bears.