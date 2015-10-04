Preview: Browns at Chargers

Philip Rivers has been under constant pressure throughout the season and was reduced to a spectator as the San Diego Chargers dropped their second straight contest. After getting the wind knocked out of him last week, the veteran quarterback looks to help the Chargers rebound when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

An ailing offensive line has been part of the problem for Rivers, who has been sacked four times in San Diego last two games - a 24-19 setback to Cincinnati in Week 2 and a 31-14 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. When protected, Rivers routinely has found a familiar target in Keenan Allen, as the third-year wideout ranks third in the NFL with 29 receptions and sixth with 315 yards. Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is expected to keep tabs on Allen, but Cleveland’s more public issue remains whether Josh McCown or Johnny Manziel is under center. McCown went 28-for-49 for 341 yards and two touchdowns last week but his late interception proved costly in the Browns’ 27-20 setback to Oakland.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -7.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE BROWNS (1-2): Travis Benjamin continued his strong start to the season by reeling in his fourth touchdown in three games last week. The 25-year-old only has 10 catches to share the team lead with tight end Gary Barnidge. Dwayne Bowe, who signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal in March, could return to the field on Sunday after seeing just eight snaps this season due to a nagging hamstring injury.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (1-2): Rookie running back Melvin Gordon admitted that he’s “hungry to score” after being held out of the end zone in his first three contests. The rookie running back has rolled up 190 yards on 44 carries and could be in line to get to the dinner table against a Cleveland club that has allowed the most rushing yards (475) and the second-highest yards per carry (4.9). Unfortunately for Gordon, San Diego left tackle King Dunlap (concussion), left guard Orlando Franklin (ankle) and center Chris Watt (groin) did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday and right guard D.J. Fluker (ankle) is also ailing.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chargers’ eight turnovers are second only to Indianapolis (10) for the most in the league.

2. Cleveland has lost three straight meetings in San Diego and hasn’t emerged victorious since an overtime win in 1991.

3. The Chargers have recorded just one sack, tied with Miami for the fewest in the NFL.

PREDICTION: Chargers 24, Browns 17