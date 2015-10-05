Second chance helps San Diego sink Browns

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers rookie kicker Josh Lambo missed a game-winner against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Before he had a chance to get down, his teammates picked him up.

”A couple of guys came over and said, ‘Hey did you see that yellow thing on the field? That means you get a second chance, so kick it through this time,'‘’ Lambo said.

His 34-yard field goal with no time remaining lifted the Chargers past the Browns 30-27.

Lambo was wide right from 39 yards with two seconds left, but defensive back Tramon Williams was called offside, giving Lambo another shot.

“I had a chance to right my wrong,” Lambo said.

Browns coach Mike Pettine said Williams’ gamble was well-served.

”That’s when you’re in desperation block situation,‘’ Pettine said.

The Browns cut the Chargers’ edge to 27-25 on tight end Gary Barnidge’s 1-yard scoring catch with two minutes to play. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel caught Josh McCown’s pass for a 2-point conversion to tie the game, 27-27.

”It was one of those games that whoever has it last, has the best chance of winning,‘’ McCown said.

Philip Rivers threw this third touchdown pass, a 1-yarder to tight end John Phillips, with 7:26 remaining. That gave the Chargers an eight-point lead, their biggest of the afternoon.

Phillip’s score was set up by a 68-yard reception from wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Rivers completed 23 of 38 for three touchdowns and 358 yards.

“It was just a scrappy game,‘’ Rivers said. ”I don’t know if it was our best game, but it was enough.‘’

McCown was 32 of 41 for two touchdowns and 356 yards.

“I‘m just disappointed,‘’ McCown said. ”It’s heartbreaking for obvious reasons.‘’

Travis Coons booted his fourth field goal, this one from 40 yards, to slice the Browns’ deficit to 20-19 with 10 minutes to play.

The Chargers seized a 20-16 third-quarter edge when tight end Ladarius Green used his height advantage to reach over strong safety Donte Whitner for a 19-yard touchdown catch. Rivers placed the ball perfectly for Green, who is filling in for the suspended Antonio Gates.

Coons converted a 33-yard field goal with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Coons’ kick gave the Browns 16-13 advantage, with the big play of the possession being a 53-yard reception by running back Isaiah Crowell.

The Browns ran a nifty two-minute offense toward the end of the half, with the result being Coons’ 28-yard field goal, tying the game at 13-13.

Lambo’s 46-yard field goal with 10 minutes left in the half tied the score, 10-10. The drive featured 30 yards rushing on two carries by running back Melvin Gordon.

McCown found a great match up early in the second quarter, spotting linebacker Donald Butler on running back Duke Johnson. Johnson got at least a step on Butler and McCown hit Johnson with a perfect, arching pass in the back of the end zone. Johnson just did get two feet in and it was good for a 10-7 Browns cushion.

The Chargers took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter when Rivers clicked with wide receiver Keenan Allen on a 28-yard scoring strike. Allen, in single coverage with cornerback Pierre Desire, made a diving catch near the goal line for the score. It was Allen’s team-high third touchdown reception to cap the 80-yard drive.

The Browns struck first when Coons kicked a 36-yard field goal with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

But Lambo struck last.

“Thankfully I got a second try,‘’ he said. ”And fortunately I got it through the uprights.‘’

NOTES: Injuries forced the Chargers’ offensive line to be without three starters: LT King Dunlap (concussion), LG Orlando Franklin (ankle) and C Chris Watt (groin). ... Chargers WR Malcom Floyd (concussion) left in the first quarter and didn’t return. WR/KR Jacoby Jones (ankle) missed his third straight game. ... Chargers CB Brandon Flowers (concussion) didn’t play the fourth quarter ... Browns CB Joe Haden (ribs) was inactive. He was injured in last week’s game against the Oakland Raiders but the team expected him to play. ... Browns WR Brian Hartline (rib, thigh) left if the first quarter and didn’t return. ... Browns backup QB Johnny Manziel was a 28th-round pick of the San Diego Padres.