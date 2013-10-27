Preview: Browns at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs look to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL when they host the slumping Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Kansas City maintained its unblemished record when it eked out a 17-16 home victory over the Houston Texans last week. One key to the Chiefs’ perfect mark is their stingy defense, which has allowed a league-low 81 points and hasn’t yielded more than 17 in a game.

Cleveland attempts to halt its two-game skid, as well as Kansas City’s remarkable run, behind a new quarterback. With Brian Hoyer out for the season with a knee injury and Brandon Weeden fizzling, the Browns turn to Jason Campbell. After winning three straight to become one of the NFL’s surprise teams through five weeks, Cleveland has lost contests against Detroit and Green Bay by a combined 62-30.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -9.5. O/U: 38.5.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (3-4): Willis McGahee is fourth among active running backs with 8,300 career rushing yards and third with 64 touchdowns on the ground - one behind Jacksonville’s Maurice Jones-Drew. Jordan Cameron leads all tight ends with 45 receptions, which is the most over the first seven games of a season in team history. With six touchdowns, Cameron is three away from matching the club record for a tight end set in 1979 by Ozzie Newsome.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (7-0): Jamaal Charles enters the contest third in the NFL with 561 yards on the ground and tied for second with six rushing touchdowns. He joined O.J. Simpson (1975) as the only players in league history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in each of the first seven games of a season. Alex Smith continues to get the job done, as he is 26-5-1 as a starter since 2011.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas City has not begun a season 8-0 since winning its first nine games in 2003. It is the first team in league history to start 7-0 after losing at least 14 games the previous season.

2. Cleveland has won three of the last four meetings, scoring at least 30 points in each victory.

3. The Chiefs lead the league with 35 sacks and are on pace to break the NFL record of 72 set in 1984 by the Chicago Bears.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 33, Browns 10