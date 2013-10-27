Chiefs 23, Browns 17: Alex Smith threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as host Kansas City survived a scare to remain undefeated.

Smith completed 24-of-36 passes - including scoring tosses to Anthony Sherman and Dexter McCluster - for the Chiefs (8-0), who have yet to allow more than 17 points in a game. Jamaal Charles gained 74 yards on 18 carries and added five catches for 46 yards, and McCluster made seven catches for 67 yards.

Jason Campbell was 22-of-36 for 293 yards and two TDs in his first start for the Browns (3-5), who have lost three in a row. Josh Gordon had five receptions for 132 yards and a score while tight end Jordan Cameron caught four passes for 81 yards.

Kansas City jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a pair of first-quarter field goals by Ryan Succop and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Sherman with 10:26 remaining in the second. Cleveland got within 20-10 at halftime as Campbell connected with Gordon on a 39-yard scoring strike and Billy Cundiff booted a 44-yard field goal just before the break.

Campbell got the Browns within three in the third quarter, hitting Fozzy Whittaker with a 17-yard TD toss with 9:58 left. But Kansas City shut the door defensively and booted a late field goal to improve to 8-0 for the first time since winning its first nine games in 2003.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cleveland’s running game was nonexistent, as RB Willis McGahee led the club with 28 yards on nine carries. The Browns totaled 57 yards on the ground. ... The Chiefs registered one sack, raising their league-leading total to 36. ... Smith improved to 27-5-1 as a starter since 2011.