Browns 26, Falcons 24: Brian Hoyer atoned for three interceptions by leading a game-winning drive in the final minute and Billy Cundiff booted his fourth field goal as time expired to lift visiting Cleveland. Josh Gordon caught eight passes for 120 yards in his season debut after serving a 10-game suspension for the Browns (7-4). Isaiah Crowell rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Cleveland, which has won four of its last five to remain a half-game behind Cincinnati in the AFC North.

Matt Ryan went 27-of-43 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Falcons (4-7), who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Roddy White caught nine passes for 96 yards and Julio Jones added five receptions for 68 yards and a score.

Hoyer threw interceptions on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, the second of which set up Matt Bryant’s 53-yard field goal that put Atlanta ahead 24-23 with 44 seconds left. He bounced back to complete four passes on the winning drive, moving the Browns into position for Cundiff’s 37-yard kick to win it.

Ryan’s shovel pass to Jacquizz Rodgers for an 8-yard TD gave the Falcons a 14-13 lead at the half before Cundiff’s 32-yard field goal and Crowell’s 26-yard TD run in the third quarter gave Cleveland a 23-14 advantage. Steven Jackson capped a 14-play drive with a 1-yard TD to cut it to 23-21 before Hoyer’s third pick led to Bryant’s go-ahead kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White has a reception in a franchise-record 122 consecutive games while Ryan has thrown a TD pass in 16 straight. … Browns S Tashaun Gipson was carted off with a knee injury in the fourth quarter after colliding with CB Joe Haden while trying to make a play on a pass to Jones. … Crowell’s 26-yard TD run is the Browns’ longest rushing touchdown since Week 8 in 2012.