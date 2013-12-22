Preview: Browns at Jets

Two of the worst offenses in the NFL square off Sunday when the Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets, who have been eliminated from the playoffs for the third season in a row. The Jets faded in a 30-20 setback at Carolina last week that virtually ended their playoffs hopes, with Baltimore’s win over Detroit the following night officially eliminating head coach Rex Ryan’s crew and placing Ryan firmly on the hot seat. New York has lost four of its last five, averaging just 10 points in the setbacks, and enters this one ranked 31st in scoring at 17.6 points per game.

While the Browns have found something with wide receiver Josh Gordon picking up yards in bunches, they remain one of the worst running teams in the league and rank 27th in scoring at 20.6. Cleveland has averaged more than that while losing five straight games, including a 38-31 setback to Chicago in its home finale last Sunday. That was the second straight game in which the Browns’ defense allowed a bevy of points down the stretch, the first being the brutal collapse at New England one week earlier.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -2.5. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (4-10): In addition to another late collapse on the defensive side of the ball, the Browns also had two turnovers and nine penalties in a sluggish effort against Chicago that had quarterback Jason Campbell blaming, in part, the painful loss to the Patriots one week earlier. “You try to say it won’t or it doesn’t but human nature, it does,” Campbell told reporters this week when addressing the hangover effect that led to the sloppy performance versus Chicago. Campbell has averaged 332 yards and two touchdowns since returning from a concussion earlier this month.

ABOUT THE JETS (6-8): If New York needs a confidence boost as it heads into its home finale, it can look to its performance at MetLife Stadium this year, where Ryan’s crew has gone 5-2. The Jets have scored at least 26 points in four of those five victories and produced a season-high 37 in their last home contest. Several players have spoken out in support of Ryan this week and finishing strong to end the season at 8-8 may qualify as a goal for all parties involved after New York went 6-10 last season and was predicted by many to repeat as a sub-.500 club.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gordon leads the NFL with 122.3 receiving yards per game and is aiming for his sixth straight game with a touchdown.

2. New York averages 128.3 yards on the ground, third-best in the AFC.

3. The Jets are 4-0 when QB Geno Smith has a rating of 80 or better.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Browns 16