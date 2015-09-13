Preview: Browns at Jets

First-year coach Todd Bowles and the new-look New York Jets begin the season with lofty expectations but the same uncertainty at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be under center when the Jets host the Cleveland Browns in the season opener on Sunday in a battle of teams hoping to earn their first playoff berths in several years.

Cleveland has it own questions at quarterback with the enigmatic Johnny Manziel being passed over in favor of the veteran Josh McCown. The Browns started last season 6-3 before stumbling badly down the stretch, but their 7-9 mark was still their best since 2007. Cleveland has a ton of questions on both sides of the ball with a run defense that ranked last in the NFL a season ago and no go-to running back. Bowles and the Jets, however, seem to have all the answers to make a playoff push except at quarterback where the onus falls on Fitzpatrick, who is 34-56-1 as an NFL starter.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -3. O/U: 40.

ABOUT THE JETS (2014: 4-12, 4th AFC EAST): The Jets not only brought in Bowles to replace Rex Ryan but also superstar cornerback Darrelle Revis and wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The pair give the Jets instant credibility on both sides of the ball. But, Fitzpatrick, starting in place of Geno Smith, who suffered a broken jaw in training camp after getting punched by a teammate, is currently the focal point for a team that ranked sixth in the league in total defense a year ago but couldn’t make up for its extreme deficiencies on offense.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (2014: 7-9, 4th AFC NORTH): A week ago, Cleveland shockingly traded running back Terrance West, who led the team with 673 rushing yards last season, giving Isaiah Crowell the inside track to carry the bulk of the load in the backfield. While the Browns are forecast to have one of the best offensive lines in football, they were just average rushing the ball last season and McCown was a disaster in Tampa Bay, throwing just 11 touchdowns passes and winning just once in 11 appearances. Cleveland’s secondary is its strength, featuring four players who’ve been to the Pro Bowl, including superstar Joe Haden.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Promising Jets TE Jace Amaro was placed on season-ending injured reserve and CB Dee Milliner was put on short-term IR.

2. Cleveland leads the all-time series 13-9 but the Jets have won the last two meetings.

3. Rookie RB Duke Johnson could start for Cleveland after being cleared following a concussion suffered in preseason.

PREDICTION: Jets 24, Browns 17