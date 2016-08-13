Packers prevail in Robert Griffin III's Browns debut

Two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers watched his undrafted teammates, Joe Callahan and Marquise Williams, lead the Green Bay Packers past the Cleveland Browns 17-11 in the preseason opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Packers led 10-5 at halftime on the strength of a late touchdown drive orchestrated by former Division III Wesley standout Callahan. The score came on third-and-goal, with Callahan hitting running back John Crockett for a 2-yard score. Callahan finished 16 of 23 for 124 yards and the touchdown.

Cleveland struck first, with defensive lineman Jamie Meder and linebacker Tank Carder dropping running back James Starks for a safety. The Browns muffed the free kick, and Green Bay took advantage on Mason Crosby's 54-yard field goal for a 3-2 lead. Crosby also hit a 54-yarder on Green Bay's first possession of the second half, which made it 13-5.

Cleveland pulled within 13-11 late in the third quarter on Cody Kessler's 10-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Rashard Higgins. The two-point play failed. Green Bay tacked on a safety when rookie linebacker Reggie Gilbert chased Kessler out of the back of the end zone with about 10 minutes to go. The Packers added another safety when defensive tackle Christian Ringo sacked Kessler just before the two-minute warning.

Browns starting quarterback Robert Griffin III was 4 of 8 for 67 yards, with his interception at the goal line leading to the safety. Most of the yardage came on a 49-yard pass to Terrelle Pryor on the Browns' first play. Packers running back Eddie Lacy carried four times for 24 yards on their opening drive.