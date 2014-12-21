Panthers beat Browns, move into first place in NFC South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers kept believing and now it is almost hard to believe they have surged into first place in the NFC South.

“By the time December rolled around, we were a team ready to roll again,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said.

The Panthers moved to the verge of a playoff spot as Cam Newton’s 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Jonathan Stewart with 7:07 remaining propelled them to a 17-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The first-place Panthers (6-8-1), who have won three games in a row, can win the NFC South by avenging a loss to the Falcons in next week’s finale in Atlanta.

“Regardless of what we’ve been through, we found a way to bounce back,” fullback Mike Tolbert said.

The Panthers enter a type of playoff mindset to end the regular season because it is a winner-take-all matchup with Atlanta.

“Tell (the guys) to smell the atmosphere,” veteran receiver Jerricho Cotchery said. “We’re playing in December and I love playing in this role.”

Cleveland quarterback Johnny Manziel departed late in the first half with an injury and that left Newton, who is also a Heisman Trophy winner, as the player to come up with a clutch play.

Newton, who returned after a one-game absence with a back injury suffered in a Dec. 9 automobile wreck, completed 18 of 31 passes for 201 yards with one interception.

“It was somewhat tiring to go through so much,” Newton said of the ordeal involving the accident. “For me to come out of an accident like that, all praises go to God.”

Newton also gained 63 rushing yards on 12 carries, keeping the Cleveland defense out of sync.

“The run game makes him dynamic and he brought that to the table and he made something happen,” Browns defensive lineman Billy Winn said. “I honestly didn’t think he was going to run because of the whole car accident thing.”

Cleveland (7-8) lost its fourth game in a row.

The Browns snatched a 13-10 lead on Brian Hoyer’s 81-yard pass play to tight end Jordan Cameron with 9:59 left. It also marked Cleveland’s first touchdown in nine quarters.

Carolina bounced back with a go-ahead, seven-play drive of 66 yards that consumed less than three minutes.

“On the sideline, we believe,” offensive tackle Byron Bell said. “We went out there and drove the ball and we scored.”

On the first play after Carolina took a 17-13 lead, Panthers cornerback Josh Norman intercepted an underthrown Hoyer pass. But he fumbled it back on a play that netted Cleveland 9 yards.

After gaining a first down at the Carolina 47, the Browns lost yards on back-to-back plays and ended up punting. Carolina kept the ball the rest of the game.

Stewart rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries, including a game-clinching first-down pickup of 30 yards.

Garrett Hartley kicked field goals of 43 and 31 yards for the Browns. Hoyer completed 7 of 13 tosses for 134 yards.

The Browns were within 10-6 late in the third quarter after Winn’s interception of Newton’s pass at the Browns 44 preceded a Cleveland field goal.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, departed with a first-half hamstring injury. He was making his second career NFL start, and his first away from home.

Manziel, carrying the ball on what looked like a designed scramble, was drilled by Carolina safety Colin Jones and linebacker Luke Kuechly as he was running out of bounds at the 19-yard line.

Manziel said the injury actually occurred a play earlier when his foot slipped on a throw. One play later, he felt worse.

“I just felt like something that I hadn’t experienced before and felt I needed to get checked out,” he said. “You know, pretty frustrating.”

He took a 1-yard loss on the play, which occurred with 1:49 remaining in the first half.

Manziel was helped to the Browns sideline. Then he headed for additional treatment with a towel draped over his head as he went up a stadium tunnel.

Manziel, who completed 3 of 8 passes for 32 yards, had two carries for 3 yards. He said he could have re-entered the game in the second half.

“This was a learning process for me and regardless of what happens moving forward into this last game of the season, this has really been a great thing for me,” Manziel said. “I was a lot sharper (this week) and a lot more on top of this stuff.”

The Panthers built a 10-3 lead, with Newton’s 2-yard, third-down keeper with 1:55 remaining in the first half.

The highlight of the 12-play drive was a leaping catch by wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on third down for 18 yards.

Any questions about Newton’s condition should have been answered when he carried the ball for two first downs among the game’s first three snaps.

“I just tried to take what the defense gave me,” Newton said. “I didn’t take any hits today.”

That drive ended with Graham Gano’s wide-right field goal from 49 yards out. Gano connected from 23 yards out on the next possession as Carolina took a 3-0 lead with the 14-play march.

Cleveland answered with Hartley’s 43-yard field goal with 13:25 left in the second quarter, marking the first scoring drive orchestrated by Manziel in five-plus quarters as an NFL starter.

NOTES: Cleveland had not visited Charlotte since losing 20-12 in 2006. ... The Panthers opened the game with seven rookie starters, the most in franchise history. ... Panthers LB A.J. Klein (knee), who was limping at times a week earlier, was on the game’s inactive list and replaced in the starting unit by rookie LB Adarius Glanton. ... Browns DB Tashaun Gipson was placed on injured reserve. ... FB Mike Tolbert was named Carolina’s winner of the Good Guy Award for cooperation with media throughout the season. ... Cleveland finishes the season next week at Baltimore.