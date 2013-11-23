FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
November 24, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DE Armonty Bryant (back) was limited Friday and listed as questionable.

LB Craig Robertson (knee) was listed as doubtful after missing practice for the third consecutive day Friday. Tank Carder would start in his place. Robertson is third on the Browns with 70 tackles. Carder has six tackles, all them coming in Cincinnati after the injury forced Robertson to leave. Robertson often covered the opponent’s tight end, so now those duties will fall to Carder.

TE MarQueis Gray (hamstring) did not practice all week and was ruled out Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
