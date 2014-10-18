Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

C Alex Mack was placed on reserve/injured by the Browns Friday (Oct. 17). Mack underwent surgery to repair a fractured fibula Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson and full recovery is expected by the start of the 2015 season. Mack started the first 85 games and played 5,279 consecutive offensive snaps to begin his NFL career, with the streak ending in the second quarter against Pittsburgh on Oct. 12.

DT Christian Tupou was signed to the practice squad by the Browns Friday (Oct. 17). Tupou is 6-2, 289 pounds and is in his second NFL season out of Southern California. Originally signed by San Diego as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Tupou appeared in five games with the Bears during his rookie season. He registered three tackles as a reserve. This season, he spent four weeks on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

OL Ryan Seymour was signed from the practice squad by the Browns Friday (Oct. 17). Seymour is 6-4, 305 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Vanderbilt. Originally selected by Seattle in the seventh round of the 2013 draft, Seymour joined the Browns this season via waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 31. He appeared as a reserve in the Browns season opener and spent the next five weeks on the club’s practice squad. Seymour spent the first 14 weeks of his rookie season on the Seahawks’ practice squad before being signed to the 49ers’ active roster, where he was inactive for the final three games.