FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
October 27, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OL Nick McDonald was activated by the Browns from reserve/non-foootball injury Saturday (Oct. 25). McDonald, who was placed on NFI with a wrist injury on Aug. 26, joined the Browns via waivers from San Diego on July 22. He is a 6-4, 306-pound veteran in his third NFL season out of Grand Valley State. Originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2010, McDonald has appeared in 16 games with three starts. He has seen action at right guard, left guard and center. He saw his most extensive NFL action in 2012, when he appeared in 12 games with one start with the Patriots.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.