Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

OL Nick McDonald was activated by the Browns from reserve/non-foootball injury Saturday (Oct. 25). McDonald, who was placed on NFI with a wrist injury on Aug. 26, joined the Browns via waivers from San Diego on July 22. He is a 6-4, 306-pound veteran in his third NFL season out of Grand Valley State. Originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2010, McDonald has appeared in 16 games with three starts. He has seen action at right guard, left guard and center. He saw his most extensive NFL action in 2012, when he appeared in 12 games with one start with the Patriots.