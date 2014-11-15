Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

DL Phil Taylor will be placed on season-ending injury reserve because of a knee injury, head coach Mike Pettine said Friday.

DE Phillip Taylor is out is of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a knee injury.

S Johnson Bademosi is out is of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a head injury.

TE Jordan Cameron (concussion) is out, as he has been since being injured Oct. 26 vs. Oakland. He has not been ruled out for the game against Houston on Sunday.

TE Jordan Cameron is out is of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a head injury.