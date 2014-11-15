FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 16, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DL Phil Taylor will be placed on season-ending injury reserve because of a knee injury, head coach Mike Pettine said Friday.

DE Phillip Taylor is out is of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a knee injury.

S Johnson Bademosi is out is of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a head injury.

TE Jordan Cameron (concussion) is out, as he has been since being injured Oct. 26 vs. Oakland. He has not been ruled out for the game against Houston on Sunday.

TE Jordan Cameron is out is of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a head injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.