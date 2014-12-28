Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

QB Connor Shaw was signed by the Browns from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Shaw is a 6-1, 210-pound rookie out of South Carolina. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, Shaw spent the entire season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

DL Jamie Meder was signed by the Browns from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Meder is a 6-3, 295-pound rookie out of Ashland. Originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, Meder spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the Ravens’ practice squad and the past six weeks on the Browns’ practice squad.

WR Phil Bates was signed by the Browns from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Bates is 6-2, 220-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Ohio. Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Bates made his NFL debut as a reserve with the Seahawks this season and appeared in one game before spending the past eight weeks on the Browns’ practice squad.

WR Josh Gordon was placed on reserve/suspended by the Browns Saturday (Dec. 27) for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Reports in Cleveland said Gordon was a no-show for the team’s walk-through Saturday, the day before their season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Gordon started all five games he was available for this year and totaled 24 receptions for 303 yards. He missed the first 10 games of the season under league suspension.