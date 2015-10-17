FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 18, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QB Johnny Manziel was pulled over by Avon, Ohio, police when a domestic argument got out of hand between him and Texas Christian University girlfriend Colleen Elizabeth Crowley on Interstate 90 on Monday. According to a report on newsnet5.com in Cleveland, the police said alcohol was involved. The report states that newsnet5.com exclusively obtained a police report that states both were drinking but neither was charged after the police officer made the determination that Manziel was not intoxicated. “We were aware of the situation,” Browns general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement Friday. “It is a matter that we take seriously and have expressed our concerns to Johnny directly. Those conversations will remain private and we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

QB Johnny Manziel was pulled over by Avon, Ohio, police when a domestic argument got out of hand between him and Texas Christian University girlfriend Colleen Elizabeth Crowley on Interstate 90 on Monday. According to a report on newsnet5.com in Cleveland, the police said alcohol was involved.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.