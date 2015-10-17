Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

QB Johnny Manziel was pulled over by Avon, Ohio, police when a domestic argument got out of hand between him and Texas Christian University girlfriend Colleen Elizabeth Crowley on Interstate 90 on Monday. According to a report on newsnet5.com in Cleveland, the police said alcohol was involved. The report states that newsnet5.com exclusively obtained a police report that states both were drinking but neither was charged after the police officer made the determination that Manziel was not intoxicated. “We were aware of the situation,” Browns general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement Friday. “It is a matter that we take seriously and have expressed our concerns to Johnny directly. Those conversations will remain private and we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

QB Johnny Manziel was pulled over by Avon, Ohio, police when a domestic argument got out of hand between him and Texas Christian University girlfriend Colleen Elizabeth Crowley on Interstate 90 on Monday. According to a report on newsnet5.com in Cleveland, the police said alcohol was involved.