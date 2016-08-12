Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

TE Seth DeValve (hamstring) practiced on Wednesday for the first time this training camp. He pulled a hamstring in a June minicamp practice. He will not play against the Packers.

C Cameron Erving will start against the Packers. He missed four practices with an elbow injury. He returned to practice on Tuesday and sailed four shotgun snaps over the head of quarterback Robert Griffin III. He was much better Wednesday

WR Corey Coleman will not play against the Packers. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since last practicing on Aug. 5.

DE Nick Hayden is trying to win the vacant starting job and will get a long look against the Packers.Potential starter John Hughes has missed practices since Aug. due to what the team calls "personal reasons." Hayden, 30, started 47 of 48 games for the Cowboys over the last three seasons. He signed with the Browns on July 22 - nine days after Desmond Bryant suffered a season-ending pectoral injury lifting weights on his own in early July.

WR Andrew Hawkins has been out with a hamstring injury since Aug. 2 and will not play against the Packers.

WR Terrelle Pryor suffered a minor right calf injury in practice on Wednesday. His status for the game in Green Bay is uncertain.