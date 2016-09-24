FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Cleveland Browns - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Ibraheim Campbell (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

C Cameron Erving (bruised lung) did not practice and will not play against the Dolphins.

QB Josh McCown (shoulder) did not practice and is week-to-week.

QB Josh McCown played the final three quarters of Cleveland's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a broken collarbone. The Browns, who list the veteran quarterback as week-to-week, confirmed the injury Friday after defensive coordinator Ray Horton disclosed the severity of what the team previous termed a "shoulder injury." McCown ran to the locker room after he took a hit in the first quarter but returned to play through the painful injury. It was the second time he fractured his collarbone; McCown missed five games with the injury in 2015. This time, the injury is on the left side of his body.

WR Corey Coleman (broken hand) will be out four-to-six weeks.

OT Joe Thomas practiced Thursday. He was rested on Wednesday.

DE Carl Nassib (hand) did not practice Thursday. He is week-to-week and will not play against the Dolphins.

