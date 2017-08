CB Joe Haden said he will undergo surgery following the season to repair two injured groin muscles. Haden told reporters on Friday he will undergo the procedure within a week of the end of the season. He said doctors told him his recovery will be six-to-eight weeks. Haden suffered one of the groin injuries in September and it caused him to miss a game against the Miami Dolphins. He suffered another groin injury in mid-October and sat out Cleveland's next two games.